First Solar, Inc. (NASDAQ:FSLR) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $694.80 Million

Equities research analysts expect that First Solar, Inc. (NASDAQ:FSLR) will announce sales of $694.80 million for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Eleven analysts have provided estimates for First Solar’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $589.90 million to $848.00 million. First Solar reported sales of $532.12 million during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year-over-year growth rate of 30.6%. The firm is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings results after the market closes on Thursday, April 29th.

On average, analysts expect that First Solar will report full year sales of $2.92 billion for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $2.85 billion to $2.99 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the business will post sales of $2.73 billion, with estimates ranging from $2.46 billion to $3.07 billion. Zacks’ sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that that provide coverage for First Solar.

First Solar (NASDAQ:FSLR) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 25th. The solar cell manufacturer reported $1.08 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.27 by ($0.19). The business had revenue of $609.23 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $713.59 million. First Solar had a net margin of 6.38% and a return on equity of 9.49%. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $2.02 earnings per share.

A number of analysts have recently commented on FSLR shares. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on First Solar from $47.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a report on Monday, March 22nd. JMP Securities upped their price objective on First Solar from $135.00 to $141.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 10th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Zacks Investment Research upgraded First Solar from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $107.00 price objective for the company in a report on Tuesday, December 29th. Citigroup upgraded First Solar from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price objective for the stock from $88.00 to $100.00 in a report on Monday, April 19th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group upgraded First Solar from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $70.00 price objective for the company in a report on Monday, March 15th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. First Solar currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $93.00.

Shares of FSLR opened at $89.79 on Tuesday. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $81.73 and a two-hundred day moving average of $89.34. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04, a quick ratio of 3.05 and a current ratio of 3.83. The company has a market capitalization of $9.55 billion, a PE ratio of 42.96, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.69 and a beta of 1.27. First Solar has a fifty-two week low of $37.92 and a fifty-two week high of $112.50.

In other First Solar news, insider Michael Koralewski sold 1,822 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $73.57, for a total value of $134,044.54. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 1,112 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $81,809.84. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director George A. Hambro sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $80.67, for a total transaction of $806,700.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 39,543 shares of company stock worth $3,069,548 in the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 0.54% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. IFP Advisors Inc increased its stake in shares of First Solar by 2,272.7% during the fourth quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 261 shares of the solar cell manufacturer’s stock valued at $26,000 after acquiring an additional 250 shares during the period. Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC bought a new position in shares of First Solar during the 4th quarter valued at $26,000. Accel Wealth Management bought a new position in First Solar in the 4th quarter worth $30,000. Atticus Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in First Solar by 75.0% in the 4th quarter. Atticus Wealth Management LLC now owns 350 shares of the solar cell manufacturer’s stock worth $35,000 after acquiring an additional 150 shares during the period. Finally, Gradient Investments LLC raised its holdings in First Solar by 297.0% in the 1st quarter. Gradient Investments LLC now owns 397 shares of the solar cell manufacturer’s stock worth $35,000 after acquiring an additional 297 shares during the period. 67.70% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

First Solar Company Profile

First Solar, Inc engages in designing, manufacturing, marketing, and distribution of photovoltaic solar power systems and solar modules. It operates through the Modules and Systems segments. The Modules segment involves in the design, manufacture, and sale of cadmium telluride solar modules, which convert sunlight into electricity.

