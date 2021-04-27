First Trust Enhanced Short Maturity ETF (NASDAQ:FTSM) Shares Acquired by Summit Financial Wealth Advisors LLC

Summit Financial Wealth Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of First Trust Enhanced Short Maturity ETF (NASDAQ:FTSM) by 2.5% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 429,316 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 10,527 shares during the period. First Trust Enhanced Short Maturity ETF makes up approximately 6.6% of Summit Financial Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 4th largest position. Summit Financial Wealth Advisors LLC owned 0.54% of First Trust Enhanced Short Maturity ETF worth $25,776,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the stock. OLD Mission Capital LLC increased its stake in First Trust Enhanced Short Maturity ETF by 226.6% during the third quarter. OLD Mission Capital LLC now owns 66,849 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,012,000 after acquiring an additional 46,379 shares during the period. IHT Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in First Trust Enhanced Short Maturity ETF by 7.3% during the third quarter. IHT Wealth Management LLC now owns 56,911 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,416,000 after acquiring an additional 3,860 shares during the period. Kingsview Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in First Trust Enhanced Short Maturity ETF by 75.0% during the third quarter. Kingsview Wealth Management LLC now owns 31,698 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,902,000 after acquiring an additional 13,586 shares during the period. Chiron Capital Management LLC bought a new position in First Trust Enhanced Short Maturity ETF during the third quarter valued at about $1,667,000. Finally, Front Row Advisors LLC bought a new position in First Trust Enhanced Short Maturity ETF during the third quarter valued at about $150,000.

FTSM remained flat at $$59.98 on Tuesday. The company had a trading volume of 476,928 shares, compared to its average volume of 658,618. First Trust Enhanced Short Maturity ETF has a 1 year low of $59.47 and a 1 year high of $60.20. The business has a 50 day moving average of $59.98 and a two-hundred day moving average of $60.02.

The business also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, February 3rd. Stockholders of record on Monday, February 1st were paid a $0.029 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, January 29th. This represents a $0.35 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.58%.

