First Trust Mid Cap Growth AlphaDEX Fund (NASDAQ:FNY) Short Interest Down 98.7% in April

First Trust Mid Cap Growth AlphaDEX Fund (NASDAQ:FNY) saw a large decrease in short interest during the month of April. As of April 15th, there was short interest totalling 600 shares, a decrease of 98.7% from the March 31st total of 44,800 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 69,400 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.0 days.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of FNY. tru Independence LLC acquired a new position in shares of First Trust Mid Cap Growth AlphaDEX Fund during the 4th quarter worth about $67,000. Eudaimonia Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of First Trust Mid Cap Growth AlphaDEX Fund during the 3rd quarter worth about $93,000. Winslow Evans & Crocker Inc. boosted its stake in shares of First Trust Mid Cap Growth AlphaDEX Fund by 40.2% during the 4th quarter. Winslow Evans & Crocker Inc. now owns 2,475 shares of the company’s stock worth $162,000 after buying an additional 710 shares during the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. boosted its stake in shares of First Trust Mid Cap Growth AlphaDEX Fund by 33.3% during the 4th quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 2,563 shares of the company’s stock worth $168,000 after buying an additional 640 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Clearwater Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of First Trust Mid Cap Growth AlphaDEX Fund during the 4th quarter worth about $201,000.

Shares of First Trust Mid Cap Growth AlphaDEX Fund stock traded up $0.03 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $72.00. 29,324 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 70,299. The company has a 50 day moving average of $68.86 and a two-hundred day moving average of $67.10. First Trust Mid Cap Growth AlphaDEX Fund has a fifty-two week low of $40.33 and a fifty-two week high of $75.47.

