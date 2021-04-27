First Trust Preferred Securities and Income ETF (NYSEARCA:FPE) Holdings Cut by Summit Financial Wealth Advisors LLC

Summit Financial Wealth Advisors LLC cut its position in First Trust Preferred Securities and Income ETF (NYSEARCA:FPE) by 0.9% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 1,311,674 shares of the company’s stock after selling 12,451 shares during the quarter. First Trust Preferred Securities and Income ETF comprises 6.7% of Summit Financial Wealth Advisors LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 3rd biggest position. Summit Financial Wealth Advisors LLC owned about 0.42% of First Trust Preferred Securities and Income ETF worth $26,483,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Choice Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its stake in First Trust Preferred Securities and Income ETF by 6.0% in the 1st quarter. Choice Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 209,049 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,212,000 after purchasing an additional 11,897 shares in the last quarter. Kinloch Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of First Trust Preferred Securities and Income ETF in the 4th quarter worth $3,867,000. Cetera Investment Advisers increased its holdings in shares of First Trust Preferred Securities and Income ETF by 131.0% in the 4th quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 566,378 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,435,000 after buying an additional 321,186 shares during the last quarter. UMB Bank N A MO increased its holdings in shares of First Trust Preferred Securities and Income ETF by 4.0% in the 1st quarter. UMB Bank N A MO now owns 510,931 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,296,000 after buying an additional 19,601 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Mutual Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of First Trust Preferred Securities and Income ETF by 4.0% in the 4th quarter. Mutual Advisors LLC now owns 160,360 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,238,000 after buying an additional 6,187 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of NYSEARCA:FPE traded down $0.02 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $20.38. The company had a trading volume of 6,600 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,783,020. The company has a fifty day moving average of $20.24 and a two-hundred day moving average of $20.04. First Trust Preferred Securities and Income ETF has a 12 month low of $17.65 and a 12 month high of $20.42.

Featured Article: How does a dividend reinvestment plan work?

Receive News & Ratings for First Trust Preferred Securities and Income ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for First Trust Preferred Securities and Income ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.