FirstEnergy (NYSE:FE) Issues FY 2021 Earnings Guidance

FirstEnergy (NYSE:FE) updated its FY 2021 earnings guidance on Tuesday. The company provided earnings per share guidance of 2.400-2.600 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus earnings per share estimate of $2.510. The company issued revenue guidance of -.FirstEnergy also updated its Q2 2021 guidance to 0.480-0.580 EPS.

A number of analysts recently commented on the company. Wells Fargo & Company lowered FirstEnergy from an equal weight rating to an underweight rating and increased their price objective for the company from $31.00 to $32.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 6th. TheStreet raised FirstEnergy from a c+ rating to a b- rating in a research note on Thursday, February 4th. Mizuho increased their price objective on FirstEnergy from $32.00 to $33.00 in a research note on Friday, February 19th. Bank of America raised FirstEnergy from a neutral rating to a buy rating in a research note on Monday, March 15th. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their price target on FirstEnergy from $40.00 to $44.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research note on Monday. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $39.42.

Shares of FirstEnergy stock traded up $0.18 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $36.87. The stock had a trading volume of 3,862,917 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,529,147. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $35.04 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $31.80. The firm has a market capitalization of $20.06 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.31 and a beta of 0.20. The company has a current ratio of 0.70, a quick ratio of 0.60 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.09. FirstEnergy has a 1 year low of $22.85 and a 1 year high of $44.22.

FirstEnergy (NYSE:FE) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 21st. The utilities provider reported $0.69 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.68 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $2.73 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.78 billion. FirstEnergy had a return on equity of 20.15% and a net margin of 6.64%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up .6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.66 EPS. Sell-side analysts forecast that FirstEnergy will post 2.54 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 7th will be issued a $0.39 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 6th. This represents a $1.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.23%. FirstEnergy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 60.47%.

FirstEnergy Company Profile

FirstEnergy Corp., through its subsidiaries, generates, transmits, and distributes electricity in the United States. The company operates through Regulated Distribution and Regulated Transmission segments. It operates 24,035 circuit miles of overhead and underground transmission lines; and electric distribution systems, including 272,531 miles of overhead pole line and underground conduit carrying primary, secondary, and street lighting circuits, as well as owns substations with a total installed transformer capacity of approximately 155,920,348 kilovolt-amperes.

