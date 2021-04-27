FirstEnergy (NYSE:FE) Upgraded at KeyCorp

FirstEnergy (NYSE:FE) was upgraded by stock analysts at KeyCorp from a “sector weight” rating to an “overweight” rating in a report released on Tuesday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has a $42.00 price objective on the utilities provider’s stock. KeyCorp’s price objective would suggest a potential upside of 14.47% from the company’s current price.

A number of other brokerages have also issued reports on FE. Mizuho boosted their price target on FirstEnergy from $32.00 to $33.00 in a report on Friday, February 19th. Wells Fargo & Company lowered FirstEnergy from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and boosted their price target for the company from $31.00 to $32.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 6th. TheStreet upgraded FirstEnergy from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Thursday, February 4th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on FirstEnergy from $40.00 to $44.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday. Finally, Bank of America upgraded FirstEnergy from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, March 15th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $39.42.

FE opened at $36.69 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $19.96 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.18 and a beta of 0.20. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $34.97 and its 200-day moving average price is $31.78. FirstEnergy has a one year low of $22.85 and a one year high of $44.22. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.09, a quick ratio of 0.60 and a current ratio of 0.70.

FirstEnergy (NYSE:FE) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, April 21st. The utilities provider reported $0.69 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.68 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $2.73 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.78 billion. FirstEnergy had a return on equity of 20.15% and a net margin of 6.64%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up .6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.66 earnings per share. As a group, analysts predict that FirstEnergy will post 2.54 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Parallel Advisors LLC grew its position in FirstEnergy by 152.6% during the 1st quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 778 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 470 shares during the period. Curi Capital purchased a new stake in shares of FirstEnergy during the 4th quarter worth about $30,000. Hoover Financial Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of FirstEnergy during the 4th quarter worth about $32,000. Clearview Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of FirstEnergy during the 4th quarter worth about $32,000. Finally, Regent Peak Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of FirstEnergy during the 4th quarter worth about $33,000. 79.97% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

FirstEnergy Company Profile

FirstEnergy Corp., through its subsidiaries, generates, transmits, and distributes electricity in the United States. The company operates through Regulated Distribution and Regulated Transmission segments. It operates 24,035 circuit miles of overhead and underground transmission lines; and electric distribution systems, including 272,531 miles of overhead pole line and underground conduit carrying primary, secondary, and street lighting circuits, as well as owns substations with a total installed transformer capacity of approximately 155,920,348 kilovolt-amperes.

