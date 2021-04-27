FirstService Co. (NASDAQ:FSV) Shares Bought by Conestoga Capital Advisors LLC

Conestoga Capital Advisors LLC raised its position in FirstService Co. (NASDAQ:FSV) (TSE:FSV) by 1.5% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,239,139 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 17,921 shares during the period. FirstService makes up approximately 2.8% of Conestoga Capital Advisors LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 8th biggest holding. Conestoga Capital Advisors LLC owned 2.83% of FirstService worth $183,628,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of FSV. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company lifted its stake in shares of FirstService by 48.4% during the fourth quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 1,579,239 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $275,135,000 after buying an additional 514,942 shares during the period. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of FirstService during the fourth quarter worth $59,230,000. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its stake in shares of FirstService by 5.6% during the fourth quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 5,567,958 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $761,474,000 after buying an additional 297,715 shares during the period. WCM Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in FirstService during the fourth quarter valued at $22,071,000. Finally, Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. acquired a new position in FirstService during the fourth quarter valued at $15,514,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 69.48% of the company’s stock.

Shares of FSV stock traded up $3.39 on Tuesday, reaching $172.72. 1,760 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 44,806. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.95, a quick ratio of 1.35 and a current ratio of 1.35. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $154.53 and a 200 day moving average price of $142.47. FirstService Co. has a 1 year low of $76.30 and a 1 year high of $170.91. The company has a market cap of $7.57 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 104.72 and a beta of 0.92.

FirstService (NASDAQ:FSV) (TSE:FSV) last released its earnings results on Monday, February 8th. The financial services provider reported $1.02 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.81 by $0.21. FirstService had a net margin of 2.64% and a return on equity of 13.48%. The business had revenue of $775.10 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $715.46 million. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.66 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 14.7% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that FirstService Co. will post 1.93 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, April 7th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, March 31st were paid a $0.1825 dividend. This represents a $0.73 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.42%. This is a positive change from FirstService’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.17. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, March 30th. FirstService’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is -10.14%.

A number of research firms recently issued reports on FSV. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of FirstService from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 13th. TD Securities boosted their target price on shares of FirstService from $150.00 to $175.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, February 12th. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their target price on shares of FirstService from $135.00 to $160.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 10th. Finally, Raymond James lifted their price objective on shares of FirstService from $155.00 to $160.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 10th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $148.50.

FirstService Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides residential property management and other essential property services to residential and commercial customers in the United States and Canada. The company operates in two segments, FirstService Residential and FirstService Brands. The FirstService Residential segment offers property management services for private residential communities, such as condominiums, co-operatives, homeowner associations, master-planned communities, active adult and lifestyle communities, and various other residential developments.

