FirstService (NASDAQ:FSV) Announces Earnings Results

FirstService (NASDAQ:FSV) (TSE:FSV) released its earnings results on Tuesday. The financial services provider reported $0.66 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.14 by $0.52, MarketWatch Earnings reports. FirstService had a return on equity of 13.48% and a net margin of 2.64%. The firm had revenue of $711.07 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $671.48 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.37 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 12.2% on a year-over-year basis.

Shares of NASDAQ:FSV traded up $5.27 on Tuesday, hitting $174.60. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 38,210 shares, compared to its average volume of 44,722. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $154.95 and a 200 day simple moving average of $142.65. FirstService has a 1 year low of $76.30 and a 1 year high of $177.04. The company has a market capitalization of $7.65 billion, a PE ratio of 105.82 and a beta of 0.92. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.95, a current ratio of 1.35 and a quick ratio of 1.35.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, April 7th. Investors of record on Wednesday, March 31st were issued a dividend of $0.1825 per share. This is a boost from FirstService’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.17. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, March 30th. This represents a $0.73 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.42%. FirstService’s dividend payout ratio is -10.14%.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on FSV. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price target on FirstService from $135.00 to $160.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 10th. Raymond James boosted their price target on FirstService from $155.00 to $160.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 10th. TD Securities boosted their price target on FirstService from $150.00 to $175.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, February 12th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered FirstService from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 13th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $148.50.

FirstService Company Profile

FirstService Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides residential property management and other essential property services to residential and commercial customers in the United States and Canada. The company operates in two segments, FirstService Residential and FirstService Brands. The FirstService Residential segment offers property management services for private residential communities, such as condominiums, co-operatives, homeowner associations, master-planned communities, active adult and lifestyle communities, and various other residential developments.

