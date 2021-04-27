Fiserv, Inc. (NASDAQ:FISV) is Palmer Knight Co’s 10th Largest Position

Palmer Knight Co lifted its position in shares of Fiserv, Inc. (NASDAQ:FISV) by 24.1% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 60,641 shares of the business services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 11,784 shares during the quarter. Fiserv accounts for approximately 4.2% of Palmer Knight Co’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 10th biggest holding. Palmer Knight Co’s holdings in Fiserv were worth $7,219,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also bought and sold shares of FISV. Dodge & Cox acquired a new stake in shares of Fiserv in the fourth quarter valued at about $722,901,000. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in Fiserv in the fourth quarter valued at $594,904,000. FMR LLC boosted its position in shares of Fiserv by 57.2% during the 4th quarter. FMR LLC now owns 8,031,427 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $914,459,000 after purchasing an additional 2,921,134 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in shares of Fiserv by 4.6% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 40,959,952 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $4,663,698,000 after acquiring an additional 1,786,213 shares during the period. Finally, Parnassus Investments CA lifted its stake in Fiserv by 25.8% in the fourth quarter. Parnassus Investments CA now owns 5,725,312 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $651,884,000 after acquiring an additional 1,173,944 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 91.71% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ FISV traded down $3.97 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $122.58. The company had a trading volume of 85,029 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,395,686. The firm has a market capitalization of $81.99 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 95.87, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.33 and a beta of 0.85. Fiserv, Inc. has a twelve month low of $92.15 and a twelve month high of $127.34. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $123.42 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $113.16. The company has a quick ratio of 1.06, a current ratio of 1.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64.

Fiserv (NASDAQ:FISV) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 8th. The business services provider reported $1.30 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.29 by $0.01. Fiserv had a net margin of 6.01% and a return on equity of 8.75%. The company had revenue of $3.83 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.97 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.13 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 5.3% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts forecast that Fiserv, Inc. will post 4.42 EPS for the current year.

In other Fiserv news, Director Denis Oleary acquired 9,100 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 16th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $110.99 per share, with a total value of $1,010,009.00. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 74,478 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,266,313.22. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, insider Guy Chiarello sold 20,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $124.94, for a total value of $2,498,800.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 234,756 shares in the company, valued at approximately $29,330,414.64. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.60% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. KeyCorp lifted their price objective on shares of Fiserv from $115.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 10th. Sanford C. Bernstein initiated coverage on Fiserv in a research report on Wednesday, January 27th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $124.00 price objective for the company. Rosenblatt Securities raised their target price on Fiserv from $130.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 10th. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on Fiserv from $115.00 to $124.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, April 22nd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Fiserv from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $133.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Monday, April 19th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-eight have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $130.72.

About Fiserv

Fiserv, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides payment and financial services technology worldwide. The company operates through Acceptance, Fintech, and Payments segments. The Acceptance segment provides point-of-sale merchant acquiring and digital commerce services; mobile payment services; security and fraud protection products; Carat, an omnichannel commerce solution; and Clover POS, a cloud-based point-of-sale solution.

