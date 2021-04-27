Fiserv, Inc. (NASDAQ:FISV) is Palmer Knight Co’s 10th Largest Position

Palmer Knight Co lifted its position in shares of Fiserv, Inc. (NASDAQ:FISV) by 24.1% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 60,641 shares of the business services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 11,784 shares during the quarter. Fiserv accounts for approximately 4.2% of Palmer Knight Co’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 10th biggest holding. Palmer Knight Co’s holdings in Fiserv were worth $7,219,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.
Several other large investors have also bought and sold shares of FISV. Dodge & Cox acquired a new stake in shares of Fiserv in the fourth quarter valued at about $722,901,000. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in Fiserv in the fourth quarter valued at $594,904,000. FMR LLC boosted its position in shares of Fiserv by 57.2% during the 4th quarter. FMR LLC now owns 8,031,427 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $914,459,000 after purchasing an additional 2,921,134 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in shares of Fiserv by 4.6% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 40,959,952 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $4,663,698,000 after acquiring an additional 1,786,213 shares during the period. Finally, Parnassus Investments CA lifted its stake in Fiserv by 25.8% in the fourth quarter. Parnassus Investments CA now owns 5,725,312 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $651,884,000 after acquiring an additional 1,173,944 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 91.71% of the company’s stock.
Shares of NASDAQ FISV traded down $3.97 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $122.58. The company had a trading volume of 85,029 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,395,686. The firm has a market capitalization of $81.99 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 95.87, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.33 and a beta of 0.85. Fiserv, Inc. has a twelve month low of $92.15 and a twelve month high of $127.34. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $123.42 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $113.16. The company has a quick ratio of 1.06, a current ratio of 1.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64.
In other Fiserv news, Director Denis Oleary acquired 9,100 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 16th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $110.99 per share, with a total value of $1,010,009.00. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 74,478 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,266,313.22. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, insider Guy Chiarello sold 20,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $124.94, for a total value of $2,498,800.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 234,756 shares in the company, valued at approximately $29,330,414.64. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.60% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.
Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. KeyCorp lifted their price objective on shares of Fiserv from $115.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 10th. Sanford C. Bernstein initiated coverage on Fiserv in a research report on Wednesday, January 27th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $124.00 price objective for the company. Rosenblatt Securities raised their target price on Fiserv from $130.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 10th. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on Fiserv from $115.00 to $124.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, April 22nd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Fiserv from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $133.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Monday, April 19th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-eight have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $130.72.
About Fiserv
Fiserv, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides payment and financial services technology worldwide. The company operates through Acceptance, Fintech, and Payments segments. The Acceptance segment provides point-of-sale merchant acquiring and digital commerce services; mobile payment services; security and fraud protection products; Carat, an omnichannel commerce solution; and Clover POS, a cloud-based point-of-sale solution.
Further Reading: Holder of Record
Receive News & Ratings for Fiserv Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Fiserv and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.