Fiserv (NASDAQ:FISV) Issues FY 2021 Earnings Guidance

Fiserv (NASDAQ:FISV) issued an update on its FY 2021 earnings guidance on Tuesday morning. The company provided EPS guidance of 5.350-5.500 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus EPS estimate of $5.420. The company issued revenue guidance of -.Fiserv also updated its FY21 guidance to $5.35-5.50 EPS.

FISV traded down $4.89 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $121.66. The stock had a trading volume of 9,021,152 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,454,716. The stock has a market cap of $81.38 billion, a PE ratio of 92.17, a PEG ratio of 1.33 and a beta of 0.85. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64, a quick ratio of 1.06 and a current ratio of 1.06. Fiserv has a one year low of $92.15 and a one year high of $127.34. The business has a 50-day moving average of $123.56 and a 200-day moving average of $113.27.

Fiserv (NASDAQ:FISV) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, April 27th. The business services provider reported $1.17 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.13 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $3.76 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.80 billion. Fiserv had a return on equity of 8.75% and a net margin of 6.01%. The firm’s revenue was down .4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.99 earnings per share. Equities research analysts forecast that Fiserv will post 4.42 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of research analysts recently commented on FISV shares. Rosenblatt Securities increased their target price on Fiserv from $130.00 to $140.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 10th. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on Fiserv from $115.00 to $124.00 and gave the company an equal weight rating in a research note on Thursday, April 22nd. KeyCorp raised their price objective on Fiserv from $115.00 to $120.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 10th. Zacks Investment Research cut Fiserv from a buy rating to a hold rating and set a $133.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Monday, April 19th. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein began coverage on Fiserv in a research note on Wednesday, January 27th. They set an outperform rating and a $124.00 price objective on the stock. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-eight have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $130.72.

In other Fiserv news, Director Denis Oleary bought 9,100 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 16th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $110.99 per share, with a total value of $1,010,009.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now owns 74,478 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,266,313.22. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider Guy Chiarello sold 30,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $125.67, for a total transaction of $3,770,100.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 290,874 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $36,554,135.58. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.60% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Fiserv, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides payment and financial services technology worldwide. The company operates through Acceptance, Fintech, and Payments segments. The Acceptance segment provides point-of-sale merchant acquiring and digital commerce services; mobile payment services; security and fraud protection products; Carat, an omnichannel commerce solution; and Clover POS, a cloud-based point-of-sale solution.

