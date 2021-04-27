Flagstar Bancorp (NYSE:FBC) Issues Earnings Results

Flagstar Bancorp (NYSE:FBC) issued its quarterly earnings results on Sunday. The savings and loans company reported $3.31 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.63 by $0.68, Yahoo Finance reports. Flagstar Bancorp had a return on equity of 22.68% and a net margin of 22.44%.

Shares of Flagstar Bancorp stock traded up $0.81 on Tuesday, hitting $49.11. 16,992 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 654,019. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.59 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.25 and a beta of 1.79. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $45.89 and a 200 day moving average price of $40.69. Flagstar Bancorp has a 1-year low of $21.33 and a 1-year high of $51.58. The company has a quick ratio of 0.83, a current ratio of 1.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.79.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 15th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, June 1st will be issued a dividend of $0.06 per share. This represents a $0.24 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.49%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, May 28th. Flagstar Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio is currently 6.94%.

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on the company. Zacks Investment Research lowered Flagstar Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, April 9th. B. Riley lifted their price target on Flagstar Bancorp from $46.00 to $55.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, January 22nd. Raymond James lifted their price target on Flagstar Bancorp from $56.00 to $60.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Monday, January 25th. Finally, Wedbush lowered Flagstar Bancorp from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $50.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Tuesday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating, three have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $52.17.

About Flagstar Bancorp

Flagstar Bancorp, Inc operates as a savings and loan holding company for Flagstar Bank, FSB that provides commercial and consumer banking services to consumer, commercial, and government customers in the United States. It operates in three segments: Community Banking, Mortgage Originations, and Mortgage Servicing.

