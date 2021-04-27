Flamingo (FLM) Price Reaches $0.77 on Exchanges

Flamingo (CURRENCY:FLM) traded up 2.3% against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 14:00 PM E.T. on April 27th. One Flamingo coin can now be bought for approximately $0.77 or 0.00001402 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Flamingo has a market capitalization of $115.39 million and $45.24 million worth of Flamingo was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last seven days, Flamingo has traded down 15.1% against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

XRP (XRP) traded up 8.4% against the dollar and now trades at $1.39 or 0.00002534 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001822 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 2.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $33.78 or 0.00061560 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded down 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $152.42 or 0.00277814 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded 2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.49 or 0.00004541 BTC.

Wrapped BNB (WBNB) traded up 6.2% against the dollar and now trades at $578.40 or 0.01054206 BTC.

THORChain (RUNE) traded up 6.1% against the dollar and now trades at $14.84 or 0.00027043 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded 2.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $393.00 or 0.00716298 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded up 1% against the dollar and now trades at $54,887.08 or 1.00039176 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

About Flamingo

Flamingo’s launch date was September 28th, 2019. Flamingo’s total supply is 150,000,000 coins. Flamingo’s official Twitter account is @FlamingoFinance . Flamingo’s official website is flamingo.finance . The official message board for Flamingo is medium.com/flamingo-finance

According to CryptoCompare, “Flamingo is an interoperable, full-stack decentralized finance protocol built on the Neo blockchain. Flamingo is comprised of five main components, including Wrapper – a crosschain asset gateway, Swap – an on-chain liquidity provider, Vault – a one-stop asset manager, Perp – an AMM-based perpetual contract trading platform, and also DAO – a decentralized governance mechanism. FLM is the governance token of Flamingo and will be 100% distributed to the community based on participation. The Flamingo project is incubated by Neo Global Development (NGD), underscoring Neo's vision to build the Smart Economy, of which decentralized finance is a crucial component. NGD will facilitate the early-stage development of the Flamingo project, and the governance mechanism will gradually transit from Proof-of-Authority (POA) to DAO. The Flamingo project will eventually run by the community. “

Buying and Selling Flamingo

