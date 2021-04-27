FLC Capital Advisors Boosts Stock Position in Enbridge Inc. (NYSE:ENB)

FLC Capital Advisors boosted its holdings in Enbridge Inc. (NYSE:ENB) (TSE:ENB) by 17.4% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 64,045 shares of the pipeline company’s stock after buying an additional 9,508 shares during the quarter. FLC Capital Advisors’ holdings in Enbridge were worth $2,331,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Johnson Midwest Financial LLC purchased a new position in Enbridge in the fourth quarter valued at $27,000. McCarthy Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in Enbridge in the fourth quarter valued at $27,000. Piscataqua Savings Bank purchased a new position in Enbridge in the first quarter valued at $32,000. Selective Wealth Management Inc. increased its holdings in Enbridge by 133.2% in the first quarter. Selective Wealth Management Inc. now owns 884 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $32,000 after buying an additional 505 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Reby Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Enbridge in the fourth quarter valued at $29,000. 51.11% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

ENB has been the subject of several research analyst reports. National Bank Financial restated an “outperform” rating on shares of Enbridge in a research note on Wednesday, January 27th. Credit Suisse Group upped their price objective on shares of Enbridge from $48.00 to $50.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, January 29th. Stifel Nicolaus decreased their price objective on shares of Enbridge from $58.00 to $57.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, February 16th. TD Securities upped their price objective on shares of Enbridge from $53.00 to $54.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 16th. Finally, CIBC decreased their price objective on shares of Enbridge from $53.00 to $52.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, February 16th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $52.00.

Shares of ENB stock traded up $0.29 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $37.47. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 88,294 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,691,056. Enbridge Inc. has a 1-year low of $26.97 and a 1-year high of $37.58. The company has a market cap of $75.90 billion, a P/E ratio of 52.37, a PEG ratio of 2.48 and a beta of 0.82. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.04, a quick ratio of 0.44 and a current ratio of 0.55. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $36.71 and its two-hundred day moving average is $33.37.

Enbridge (NYSE:ENB) (TSE:ENB) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, February 11th. The pipeline company reported $0.56 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.46 by $0.10. Enbridge had a net margin of 5.57% and a return on equity of 8.50%. The business had revenue of $7.68 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $10.04 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.61 EPS. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Enbridge Inc. will post 1.91 EPS for the current year.

Enbridge Company Profile

Enbridge Inc operates as an energy infrastructure company. The company operates through five segments: Liquids Pipelines, Gas Transmission and Midstream, Gas Distribution and Storage, Renewable Power Generation, and Energy Services. The Liquids Pipelines segment operates pipelines and related terminals to transport various grades of crude oil and other liquid hydrocarbons in Canada and the United States.

