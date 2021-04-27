FLC Capital Advisors Buys Shares of 101,963 iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF (BATS:EFV)

FLC Capital Advisors purchased a new position in iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF (BATS:EFV) in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor purchased 101,963 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,197,000. iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF accounts for 1.6% of FLC Capital Advisors’ investment portfolio, making the stock its 18th biggest position.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Mcmillion Capital Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF in the fourth quarter worth approximately $25,000. Albion Financial Group UT bought a new position in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF in the fourth quarter worth approximately $25,000. Meeder Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF by 423.3% in the fourth quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 675 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 546 shares during the period. Gradient Investments LLC boosted its position in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF by 146.7% in the first quarter. Gradient Investments LLC now owns 681 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,000 after purchasing an additional 405 shares during the period. Finally, Concord Wealth Partners bought a new position in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF in the fourth quarter worth approximately $41,000.

Shares of EFV traded up $0.19 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $52.34. The stock had a trading volume of 3,370,595 shares. iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF has a 12 month low of $49.15 and a 12 month high of $59.57. The business has a fifty day moving average of $51.59 and a 200 day moving average of $47.73.

iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares MSCI EAFE Value Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks to provide investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the MSCI EAFE Value Index. The Index is a subset of the MSCI EAFE Index and constituents of the Index include securities from Europe, Australasia (Australia and Asia), and the Far East.

