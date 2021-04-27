FLC Capital Advisors Has $1.12 Million Holdings in iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:TLT)

FLC Capital Advisors decreased its position in shares of iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:TLT) by 38.8% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 8,237 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 5,227 shares during the quarter. FLC Capital Advisors’ holdings in iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF were worth $1,116,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its position in iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF by 49.0% during the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 21,103,889 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $3,328,716,000 after purchasing an additional 6,942,899 shares during the period. FMR LLC lifted its stake in iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF by 47.5% during the 4th quarter. FMR LLC now owns 12,421,865 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,959,301,000 after acquiring an additional 3,998,093 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in shares of iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF by 40.3% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,294,563 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $519,651,000 after purchasing an additional 945,668 shares during the period. Hsbc Holdings PLC raised its stake in shares of iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF by 2,106.6% during the 4th quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC now owns 1,698,715 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $267,941,000 after purchasing an additional 1,783,370 shares during the period. Finally, Mackenzie Financial Corp raised its stake in shares of iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF by 4.0% during the 4th quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 1,401,391 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $221,041,000 after purchasing an additional 54,391 shares during the period.

TLT traded down $0.54 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $139.32. The stock had a trading volume of 348,932 shares, compared to its average volume of 14,110,031. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $137.59 and its 200 day simple moving average is $149.76. iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF has a 1 year low of $133.19 and a 1 year high of $172.25.

iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks to track the investment results of an index composed of United States Treasury bonds with remaining maturities greater than 20 years. The Fund seeks to track the investment results of the Barclays U.S. 20+ Year Treasury Bond Index (the Underlying Index), which measures the performance of public obligations of the United States Treasury that have a remaining maturity of 20 or more years.

