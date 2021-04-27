FLC Capital Advisors Has $3.03 Million Stock Holdings in International Business Machines Co. (NYSE:IBM)

FLC Capital Advisors grew its stake in shares of International Business Machines Co. (NYSE:IBM) by 77.7% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 22,726 shares of the technology company’s stock after buying an additional 9,940 shares during the period. International Business Machines makes up 0.9% of FLC Capital Advisors’ portfolio, making the stock its 28th biggest position. FLC Capital Advisors’ holdings in International Business Machines were worth $3,028,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in shares of International Business Machines by 2.2% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 62,271,273 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $7,838,709,000 after buying an additional 1,324,858 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of International Business Machines by 8.1% in the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 12,571,878 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,582,548,000 after buying an additional 943,571 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley lifted its stake in International Business Machines by 6.4% during the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 9,853,901 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,240,410,000 after purchasing an additional 592,500 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new stake in International Business Machines during the fourth quarter worth $1,116,008,000. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its stake in International Business Machines by 1.9% during the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 4,066,979 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $511,909,000 after purchasing an additional 76,646 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 55.67% of the company’s stock.

International Business Machines stock traded up $0.72 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $142.29. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 86,658 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,575,834. International Business Machines Co. has a 12-month low of $105.92 and a 12-month high of $144.74. The company has a market capitalization of $127.15 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.03, a PEG ratio of 3.36 and a beta of 1.25. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.58, a quick ratio of 1.00 and a current ratio of 1.05. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $132.91 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $124.62.

International Business Machines (NYSE:IBM) last released its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, April 18th. The technology company reported $1.77 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.63 by $0.14. International Business Machines had a net margin of 10.53% and a return on equity of 48.69%. The business had revenue of $17.73 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $17.35 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.84 EPS. International Business Machines’s revenue was up .9% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts predict that International Business Machines Co. will post 8.73 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on IBM shares. Credit Suisse Group upped their price target on shares of International Business Machines from $160.00 to $165.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on International Business Machines from $150.00 to $152.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday. BMO Capital Markets increased their price objective on International Business Machines from $138.00 to $150.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Monday. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus increased their price objective on International Business Machines from $147.00 to $151.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 20th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $146.00.

International Business Machines Profile

International Business Machines Corporation provides integrated solutions and services worldwide. Its Cloud & Cognitive Software segment offers software for vertical and domain-specific solutions in health, financial services, supply chain, and asset management, weather, and security software and services application areas; and customer information control system and storage, and analytics and integration software solutions to support client mission critical on-premise workloads in banking, airline, and retail industries.

