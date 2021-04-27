FLC Capital Advisors Has $3.04 Million Stock Holdings in AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T)

FLC Capital Advisors raised its holdings in AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T) by 3.9% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 100,297 shares of the technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,777 shares during the quarter. AT&T accounts for approximately 1.0% of FLC Capital Advisors’ investment portfolio, making the stock its 27th biggest position. FLC Capital Advisors’ holdings in AT&T were worth $3,036,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Waterfront Wealth Inc. raised its holdings in shares of AT&T by 1.6% during the first quarter. Waterfront Wealth Inc. now owns 21,065 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $642,000 after purchasing an additional 331 shares during the last quarter. Hemington Wealth Management raised its holdings in shares of AT&T by 1.1% during the first quarter. Hemington Wealth Management now owns 31,589 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $956,000 after purchasing an additional 349 shares during the last quarter. TAP Consulting LLC grew its position in AT&T by 4.6% during the fourth quarter. TAP Consulting LLC now owns 8,008 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $230,000 after buying an additional 354 shares during the period. HYA Advisors Inc grew its position in AT&T by 1.6% during the first quarter. HYA Advisors Inc now owns 22,008 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $666,000 after buying an additional 357 shares during the period. Finally, Horizon Investment Services LLC grew its position in AT&T by 5.0% during the fourth quarter. Horizon Investment Services LLC now owns 7,820 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $225,000 after buying an additional 375 shares during the period. 51.17% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

T has been the topic of several analyst reports. Barclays raised their price target on shares of AT&T from $31.00 to $34.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday. Oppenheimer reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of AT&T in a research report on Monday. Raymond James lifted their target price on shares of AT&T from $32.00 to $33.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their target price on shares of AT&T from $36.00 to $31.00 in a research report on Monday, February 8th. Finally, CIBC reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of AT&T in a research report on Wednesday, February 10th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. AT&T has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $31.21.

T stock traded down $0.22 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $30.69. 492,982 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 43,623,414. The company has a current ratio of 0.84, a quick ratio of 0.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $30.18 and a 200-day moving average price of $29.08. AT&T Inc. has a 1 year low of $26.35 and a 1 year high of $33.24. The firm has a market capitalization of $218.87 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.27, a P/E/G ratio of 3.04 and a beta of 0.70.

AT&T (NYSE:T) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, April 21st. The technology company reported $0.86 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.78 by $0.08. AT&T had a net margin of 6.42% and a return on equity of 12.27%. The company had revenue of $43.90 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $42.69 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.84 earnings per share. AT&T’s quarterly revenue was up 2.6% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts anticipate that AT&T Inc. will post 3.17 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, May 3rd. Shareholders of record on Friday, April 9th will be paid a dividend of $0.52 per share. This represents a $2.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 6.78%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, April 8th. AT&T’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 58.26%.

AT&T Inc provides telecommunication, media, and technology services worldwide. The company operates through Communications, WarnerMedia, and Latin America segments. The Communications segment offers wireless voice and data communications services; video and targeted advertising services; broadband, including fiber, and legacy telephony internet and voice communication; and wireline telecom services.

