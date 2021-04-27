FLC Capital Advisors Has $3.70 Million Stock Holdings in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:SPLG)

FLC Capital Advisors raised its holdings in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:SPLG) by 26.2% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 79,475 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 16,492 shares during the quarter. SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF accounts for approximately 1.2% of FLC Capital Advisors’ investment portfolio, making the stock its 22nd biggest position. FLC Capital Advisors’ holdings in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF were worth $3,704,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of SPLG. OLD Mission Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at $987,000. IHT Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF by 637.4% during the 3rd quarter. IHT Wealth Management LLC now owns 159,313 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,269,000 after acquiring an additional 137,709 shares in the last quarter. Kingsview Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF by 84.2% during the 3rd quarter. Kingsview Wealth Management LLC now owns 28,258 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,112,000 after acquiring an additional 12,918 shares in the last quarter. Catalyst Private Wealth LLC acquired a new stake in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at $2,666,000. Finally, Alexandria Capital LLC boosted its holdings in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF by 11.0% during the 3rd quarter. Alexandria Capital LLC now owns 406,564 shares of the company’s stock valued at $15,967,000 after acquiring an additional 40,133 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of NYSEARCA SPLG traded up $0.01 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $49.09. 122,531 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,019,237. SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF has a twelve month low of $32.46 and a twelve month high of $49.17. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $47.22 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $44.23.

SPDR Russell 1000 ETF (the Fund), formerly SPDR Dow Jones Large Cap ETF, seeks to provide investment results that, before fees and expenses, correspond generally to the total return performance of an index that tracks the performance of large capitalization exchange traded the United States equity securities.

