FLC Capital Advisors Has $6.18 Million Holdings in Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHD)

FLC Capital Advisors cut its stake in shares of Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHD) by 10.6% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 84,786 shares of the company’s stock after selling 10,053 shares during the period. Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF comprises approximately 1.9% of FLC Capital Advisors’ investment portfolio, making the stock its 14th biggest position. FLC Capital Advisors’ holdings in Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF were worth $6,183,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. LPL Financial LLC increased its holdings in shares of Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF by 28.7% during the fourth quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 2,435,024 shares of the company’s stock worth $156,182,000 after buying an additional 542,871 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley increased its holdings in shares of Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF by 12.9% during the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 2,293,695 shares of the company’s stock worth $147,117,000 after buying an additional 262,582 shares in the last quarter. Newman Dignan & Sheerar Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF by 926.5% during the fourth quarter. Newman Dignan & Sheerar Inc. now owns 2,291,024 shares of the company’s stock worth $14,695,000 after buying an additional 2,067,826 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its holdings in shares of Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF by 8,971.1% during the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,983,567 shares of the company’s stock worth $127,227,000 after buying an additional 1,961,700 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Asset Advisors Investment Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF by 0.8% during the fourth quarter. Asset Advisors Investment Management LLC now owns 1,501,117 shares of the company’s stock worth $96,282,000 after buying an additional 12,038 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF stock traded down $0.17 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $74.65. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 66,275 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,125,479. Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF has a 52 week low of $47.89 and a 52 week high of $75.30. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $73.29 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $65.97.

