FLC Capital Advisors Invests $2.67 Million in Schwab 1-5 Year Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHJ)

FLC Capital Advisors purchased a new position in Schwab 1-5 Year Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHJ) in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund purchased 52,366 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,670,000. FLC Capital Advisors owned about 0.51% of Schwab 1-5 Year Corporate Bond ETF as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of SCHJ. NEXT Financial Group Inc bought a new stake in Schwab 1-5 Year Corporate Bond ETF in the first quarter worth $152,000. Valmark Advisers Inc. bought a new stake in Schwab 1-5 Year Corporate Bond ETF in the fourth quarter worth $212,000. HBW Advisory Services LLC bought a new stake in Schwab 1-5 Year Corporate Bond ETF in the first quarter worth $223,000. WealthPLAN Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of Schwab 1-5 Year Corporate Bond ETF in the fourth quarter valued at about $250,000. Finally, Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Schwab 1-5 Year Corporate Bond ETF in the fourth quarter valued at about $308,000.

Shares of NYSEARCA SCHJ traded up $0.01 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $51.11. 1,400 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 164,791. Schwab 1-5 Year Corporate Bond ETF has a 12-month low of $49.98 and a 12-month high of $54.98. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $50.99 and a 200 day moving average price of $51.32.

