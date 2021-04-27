FLC Capital Advisors Makes New $1.12 Million Investment in Schwab US Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHA)

FLC Capital Advisors purchased a new position in Schwab US Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHA) during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm purchased 11,204 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,117,000.

Other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Corbenic Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of Schwab US Small-Cap ETF during the 1st quarter valued at $29,000. Albion Financial Group UT purchased a new position in shares of Schwab US Small-Cap ETF during the 4th quarter worth about $28,000. Savior LLC boosted its stake in shares of Schwab US Small-Cap ETF by 180.6% during the 4th quarter. Savior LLC now owns 348 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 224 shares during the period. Trust Co. of Vermont bought a new stake in Schwab US Small-Cap ETF during the 4th quarter valued at about $34,000. Finally, Inspire Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Schwab US Small-Cap ETF during the 4th quarter valued at about $35,000.

SCHA traded up $0.53 on Tuesday, reaching $104.21. 8,798 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 763,032. Schwab US Small-Cap ETF has a one year low of $53.51 and a one year high of $105.27. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $101.17 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $91.06.

Schwab U.S. Small-Cap ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the total return of the Dow Jones U.S. Small-Cap Total Stock Market Index. The Dow Jones U.S. Small-Cap Total Stock Market Index includes the components ranked 751-2500 by full market capitalization. The Index is a float-adjusted market capitalization weighted index.

