FLC Capital Advisors Makes New $1.18 Million Investment in Schwab U.S. TIPs ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHP)

FLC Capital Advisors bought a new position in shares of Schwab U.S. TIPs ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHP) during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund bought 19,239 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,177,000.

A number of other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in SCHP. FMR LLC grew its position in Schwab U.S. TIPs ETF by 3,715.5% during the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 3,701 shares of the company’s stock worth $204,000 after purchasing an additional 3,604 shares during the last quarter. Hamilton Capital LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Schwab U.S. TIPs ETF by 42.2% in the 3rd quarter. Hamilton Capital LLC now owns 75,276 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,639,000 after acquiring an additional 22,337 shares during the last quarter. Kingsview Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Schwab U.S. TIPs ETF by 18.2% in the 3rd quarter. Kingsview Wealth Management LLC now owns 21,449 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,322,000 after acquiring an additional 3,304 shares during the last quarter. Catalyst Private Wealth LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Schwab U.S. TIPs ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at $426,000. Finally, Jeppson Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Schwab U.S. TIPs ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at $1,028,000.

Shares of SCHP stock remained flat at $$61.77 during trading hours on Tuesday. 109,312 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,782,012. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $61.24 and a 200 day simple moving average of $61.51. Schwab U.S. TIPs ETF has a fifty-two week low of $58.67 and a fifty-two week high of $62.39.

