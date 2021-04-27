FLC Capital Advisors Makes New Investment in iShares Long-Term Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:IGLB)

FLC Capital Advisors bought a new position in shares of iShares Long-Term Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:IGLB) during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund bought 25,937 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,729,000. FLC Capital Advisors owned approximately 0.07% of iShares Long-Term Corporate Bond ETF at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Valley Brook Capital Group bought a new position in iShares Long-Term Corporate Bond ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $73,000. Bellwether Advisors LLC bought a new position in iShares Long-Term Corporate Bond ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $95,000. NEXT Financial Group Inc lifted its holdings in shares of iShares Long-Term Corporate Bond ETF by 18.5% in the first quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 3,537 shares of the company’s stock valued at $236,000 after purchasing an additional 553 shares in the last quarter. Teamwork Financial Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares Long-Term Corporate Bond ETF in the first quarter valued at about $351,000. Finally, Nwam LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares Long-Term Corporate Bond ETF in the first quarter valued at about $352,000.

Shares of iShares Long-Term Corporate Bond ETF stock traded down $0.25 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $67.82. The stock had a trading volume of 6,936 shares, compared to its average volume of 677,714. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $66.81 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $69.98. iShares Long-Term Corporate Bond ETF has a 52 week low of $63.92 and a 52 week high of $74.42.

