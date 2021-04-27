FLC Capital Advisors Purchases New Holdings in Schwab 5-10 YearCorporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHI)

FLC Capital Advisors purchased a new stake in shares of Schwab 5-10 YearCorporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHI) during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor purchased 62,670 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,219,000. Schwab 5-10 YearCorporate Bond ETF comprises about 1.0% of FLC Capital Advisors’ investment portfolio, making the stock its 24th largest holding. FLC Capital Advisors owned about 0.84% of Schwab 5-10 YearCorporate Bond ETF as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Nwam LLC bought a new position in Schwab 5-10 YearCorporate Bond ETF during the 1st quarter valued at about $646,000. Austin Private Wealth LLC purchased a new stake in Schwab 5-10 YearCorporate Bond ETF in the 1st quarter valued at about $3,553,000. Beacon Financial Advisory LLC purchased a new stake in Schwab 5-10 YearCorporate Bond ETF in the 1st quarter valued at about $298,000. Horst & Graben Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in Schwab 5-10 YearCorporate Bond ETF in the 1st quarter valued at about $6,658,000. Finally, Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV purchased a new stake in Schwab 5-10 YearCorporate Bond ETF in the 1st quarter valued at about $949,000.

Shares of NYSEARCA SCHI traded up $0.01 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $51.89. 100 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 137,720. Schwab 5-10 YearCorporate Bond ETF has a 12 month low of $49.55 and a 12 month high of $55.60. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $51.53 and a 200-day moving average price of $52.69.

