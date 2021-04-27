FLC Capital Advisors Raises Position in iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF (NYSEARCA:IJR)

FLC Capital Advisors increased its stake in shares of iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF (NYSEARCA:IJR) by 11.6% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 60,166 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 6,274 shares during the period. iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF makes up 2.0% of FLC Capital Advisors’ investment portfolio, making the stock its 11th largest holding. FLC Capital Advisors’ holdings in iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF were worth $6,530,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Financial Counselors Inc. increased its holdings in iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF by 12.7% during the fourth quarter. Financial Counselors Inc. now owns 200,419 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $18,419,000 after buying an additional 22,644 shares during the last quarter. BEAM Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF in the 4th quarter worth about $1,137,000. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC grew its holdings in iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF by 860.3% during the 4th quarter. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC now owns 1,064,486 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $97,826,000 after acquiring an additional 953,633 shares in the last quarter. Condor Capital Management grew its holdings in iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF by 4.7% during the 4th quarter. Condor Capital Management now owns 85,684 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $7,874,000 after acquiring an additional 3,850 shares in the last quarter. Finally, West Financial Advisors LLC bought a new position in iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF during the 4th quarter worth about $81,000.

Get iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF alerts:

iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF stock traded up $0.67 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $112.12. 144,406 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 5,241,487. iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF has a 12 month low of $54.70 and a 12 month high of $115.20. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $110.19 and a two-hundred day moving average of $96.05.

iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF, formerly iShares S&P SmallCap 600 Index Fund, seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Standard & Poor’s SmallCap 600 Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of publicly traded securities in the small-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.

Read More: How do analysts define an oversold condition?

Receive News & Ratings for iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.