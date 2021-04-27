FLC Capital Advisors Reduces Position in Aberdeen Standard Physical Precious Metals Basket Shares ETF (NYSEARCA:GLTR)

FLC Capital Advisors cut its position in Aberdeen Standard Physical Precious Metals Basket Shares ETF (NYSEARCA:GLTR) by 16.4% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 54,742 shares of the company’s stock after selling 10,738 shares during the period. Aberdeen Standard Physical Precious Metals Basket Shares ETF accounts for 1.6% of FLC Capital Advisors’ investment portfolio, making the stock its 19th largest holding. FLC Capital Advisors owned approximately 0.57% of Aberdeen Standard Physical Precious Metals Basket Shares ETF worth $5,073,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. NEXT Financial Group Inc increased its position in shares of Aberdeen Standard Physical Precious Metals Basket Shares ETF by 124.3% in the 4th quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 314 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 174 shares during the last quarter. Curi Capital purchased a new position in shares of Aberdeen Standard Physical Precious Metals Basket Shares ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $83,000. Graves Light Private Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Aberdeen Standard Physical Precious Metals Basket Shares ETF in the 1st quarter valued at $99,000. Hoover Financial Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Aberdeen Standard Physical Precious Metals Basket Shares ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $165,000. Finally, Wagner Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Aberdeen Standard Physical Precious Metals Basket Shares ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $215,000.

Shares of NYSEARCA GLTR traded up $0.55 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $98.19. The company had a trading volume of 99,159 shares, compared to its average volume of 61,802. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $94.71 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $95.50. Aberdeen Standard Physical Precious Metals Basket Shares ETF has a 52-week low of $76.03 and a 52-week high of $105.13.

