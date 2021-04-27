FLC Capital Advisors Sells 1,489 Shares of iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJH)

FLC Capital Advisors trimmed its stake in iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJH) by 8.5% during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 15,936 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,489 shares during the period. iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF accounts for about 1.3% of FLC Capital Advisors’ investment portfolio, making the stock its 21st largest position. FLC Capital Advisors’ holdings in iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF were worth $4,148,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Winthrop Advisory Group LLC raised its stake in shares of iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF by 13.1% in the 1st quarter. Winthrop Advisory Group LLC now owns 44,438 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,566,000 after acquiring an additional 5,138 shares in the last quarter. Pineno Levin & Ford Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF in the 1st quarter worth approximately $213,000. Centerpoint Advisors LLC increased its position in iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF by 2.6% in the 1st quarter. Centerpoint Advisors LLC now owns 37,910 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,867,000 after buying an additional 958 shares during the period. Bank OZK increased its position in iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF by 19.5% in the 1st quarter. Bank OZK now owns 1,971 shares of the company’s stock worth $513,000 after buying an additional 322 shares during the period. Finally, Grove Bank & Trust increased its position in iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF by 2.7% in the 1st quarter. Grove Bank & Trust now owns 126,060 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,811,000 after buying an additional 3,257 shares during the period.

NYSEARCA IJH traded up $1.16 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $276.14. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 41,932 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,361,747. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $263.85 and a 200 day moving average price of $236.10. iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF has a 52 week low of $148.98 and a 52 week high of $275.99.

Ishares S&P Midcap 400 Index Fund, formerly The iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF (the Fund), seeks investment results that correspond to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the United States mid-cap stocks, as represented by the Standard & Poor’s MidCap 400 (the Underlying Index).

