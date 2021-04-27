FLC Capital Advisors Sells 27,063 Shares of Schwab Short-Term U.S. Treasury ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHO)

FLC Capital Advisors decreased its position in Schwab Short-Term U.S. Treasury ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHO) by 16.0% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 142,046 shares of the company’s stock after selling 27,063 shares during the period. Schwab Short-Term U.S. Treasury ETF makes up 2.3% of FLC Capital Advisors’ holdings, making the stock its 9th biggest holding. FLC Capital Advisors owned about 0.09% of Schwab Short-Term U.S. Treasury ETF worth $7,288,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Cambridge Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in Schwab Short-Term U.S. Treasury ETF by 1.2% in the first quarter. Cambridge Advisors Inc. now owns 17,418 shares of the company’s stock valued at $894,000 after buying an additional 200 shares during the period. Pinnacle Bank lifted its holdings in Schwab Short-Term U.S. Treasury ETF by 35.4% in the fourth quarter. Pinnacle Bank now owns 903 shares of the company’s stock valued at $46,000 after buying an additional 236 shares during the period. Twele Capital Management Inc. increased its stake in Schwab Short-Term U.S. Treasury ETF by 1.0% in the fourth quarter. Twele Capital Management Inc. now owns 23,732 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,220,000 after purchasing an additional 245 shares in the last quarter. Summit Financial Wealth Advisors LLC increased its stake in Schwab Short-Term U.S. Treasury ETF by 4.7% in the fourth quarter. Summit Financial Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 5,601 shares of the company’s stock valued at $288,000 after purchasing an additional 251 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Market Street Wealth Management Advisors LLC increased its stake in Schwab Short-Term U.S. Treasury ETF by 2.0% in the fourth quarter. Market Street Wealth Management Advisors LLC now owns 13,281 shares of the company’s stock valued at $683,000 after purchasing an additional 265 shares in the last quarter.

SCHO traded up $0.01 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $51.29. The company had a trading volume of 14,347 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,262,063. Schwab Short-Term U.S. Treasury ETF has a 52 week low of $51.24 and a 52 week high of $51.72. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $51.30 and its 200 day moving average price is $51.37.

Recommended Story: Stochastic Momentum Index (SMI)

Receive News & Ratings for Schwab Short-Term U.S. Treasury ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Schwab Short-Term U.S. Treasury ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.