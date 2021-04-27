FLC Capital Advisors Sells 3,790 Shares of Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHE)

FLC Capital Advisors cut its holdings in Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHE) by 7.3% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 47,947 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,790 shares during the period. FLC Capital Advisors’ holdings in Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF were worth $1,524,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Gemmer Asset Management LLC grew its stake in Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF by 11.1% during the first quarter. Gemmer Asset Management LLC now owns 155,236 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,933,000 after acquiring an additional 15,496 shares in the last quarter. Boltwood Capital Management grew its stake in Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF by 5.4% during the first quarter. Boltwood Capital Management now owns 145,718 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,631,000 after acquiring an additional 7,417 shares in the last quarter. Resources Investment Advisors LLC. grew its stake in Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF by 6.8% during the fourth quarter. Resources Investment Advisors LLC. now owns 71,829 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,202,000 after acquiring an additional 4,549 shares in the last quarter. APCM Wealth Management for Individuals grew its stake in shares of Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF by 5.5% in the 4th quarter. APCM Wealth Management for Individuals now owns 17,441 shares of the company’s stock worth $535,000 after buying an additional 917 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Towercrest Capital Management grew its stake in shares of Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF by 6.0% in the 4th quarter. Towercrest Capital Management now owns 384,320 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,779,000 after buying an additional 21,882 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of NYSEARCA:SCHE traded up $0.11 on Tuesday, reaching $32.62. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 50,195 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,726,258. Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF has a 52-week low of $21.33 and a 52-week high of $34.74. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $31.99 and a 200 day simple moving average of $31.07.

Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the total return of the FTSE All-Emerging Index (the Index). The Fund’s index consists of large and mid capitalization companies in emerging market countries. The Index defines the large and mid capitalization universe as approximately the top 90% of the eligible universe.

