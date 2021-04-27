FLC Capital Advisors Sells 5,644 Shares of iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol EAFE ETF (BATS:EFAV)

FLC Capital Advisors lessened its holdings in shares of iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol EAFE ETF (BATS:EFAV) by 13.3% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 36,712 shares of the company’s stock after selling 5,644 shares during the period. FLC Capital Advisors’ holdings in iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol EAFE ETF were worth $2,680,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Monterey Private Wealth Inc. bought a new position in iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol EAFE ETF in the fourth quarter valued at about $21,344,000. FormulaFolio Investments LLC bought a new position in iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol EAFE ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $19,412,000. Monticello Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol EAFE ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $17,763,000. HighTower Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol EAFE ETF by 300.1% during the fourth quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 282,588 shares of the company’s stock worth $20,732,000 after buying an additional 211,955 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Anderson Hoagland & Co. bought a new position in iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol EAFE ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $11,639,000.

EFAV traded down $0.14 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $75.21. 607,769 shares of the company were exchanged. iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol EAFE ETF has a one year low of $64.68 and a one year high of $76.51. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $73.70 and its 200 day simple moving average is $72.37.

