FLC Capital Advisors Sells 6,187 Shares of iShares S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV)

FLC Capital Advisors cut its stake in iShares S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV) by 15.5% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 33,623 shares of the company’s stock after selling 6,187 shares during the period. iShares S&P 500 ETF accounts for approximately 4.2% of FLC Capital Advisors’ investment portfolio, making the stock its 3rd largest holding. FLC Capital Advisors’ holdings in iShares S&P 500 ETF were worth $13,376,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. RWM Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares S&P 500 ETF during the fourth quarter valued at $6,644,000. Soltis Investment Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of iShares S&P 500 ETF by 27.3% in the 4th quarter. Soltis Investment Advisors LLC now owns 45,261 shares of the company’s stock valued at $16,990,000 after acquiring an additional 9,703 shares in the last quarter. Marietta Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in shares of iShares S&P 500 ETF by 11.7% in the 4th quarter. Marietta Wealth Management LLC now owns 7,655 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,874,000 after acquiring an additional 804 shares in the last quarter. Private Advisory Group LLC grew its holdings in iShares S&P 500 ETF by 15.4% in the 4th quarter. Private Advisory Group LLC now owns 17,695 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,642,000 after buying an additional 2,358 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Access Financial Services Inc. grew its holdings in iShares S&P 500 ETF by 109.8% in the 4th quarter. Access Financial Services Inc. now owns 10,601 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,980,000 after buying an additional 5,547 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of IVV stock traded down $0.03 on Tuesday, reaching $419.22. 237,222 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,394,177. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $403.17 and a 200 day moving average price of $377.68. iShares S&P 500 ETF has a one year low of $275.00 and a one year high of $419.84.

iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Standard & Poor’s 500 Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.

