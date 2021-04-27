FLC Capital Advisors Sells 675 Shares of iShares Global Tech ETF (NYSEARCA:IXN)

FLC Capital Advisors lessened its stake in shares of iShares Global Tech ETF (NYSEARCA:IXN) by 6.9% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 9,126 shares of the company’s stock after selling 675 shares during the quarter. FLC Capital Advisors owned 0.06% of iShares Global Tech ETF worth $2,808,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. AE Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in shares of iShares Global Tech ETF by 58.3% during the 4th quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC now owns 13,673 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,103,000 after buying an additional 5,034 shares during the period. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. lifted its position in shares of iShares Global Tech ETF by 3.5% during the 4th quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 85,734 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,725,000 after buying an additional 2,925 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in shares of iShares Global Tech ETF by 2.5% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 814,604 shares of the company’s stock worth $244,422,000 after buying an additional 20,146 shares during the period. Meridian Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in shares of iShares Global Tech ETF by 55.9% during the 4th quarter. Meridian Wealth Management LLC now owns 3,902 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,170,000 after buying an additional 1,399 shares during the period. Finally, FormulaFolio Investments LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares Global Tech ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $2,205,000.

Get iShares Global Tech ETF alerts:

IXN stock traded down $1.31 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $329.99. 445 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 84,797. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $313.86 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $297.24. iShares Global Tech ETF has a 1-year low of $198.51 and a 1-year high of $331.33.

iShares Global Tech ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares S&P Global Technology Sector Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P Global 1200 Information Technology Sector Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of companies that Standard & Poor’s Financial Services LLC, a subsidiary of The McGraw-Hill Companies (S&P) deems to be part of the information technology sector of the economy.

Recommended Story: What impact do institutional investors have on markets?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IXN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares Global Tech ETF (NYSEARCA:IXN).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Global Tech ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Global Tech ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.