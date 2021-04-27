FLC Capital Advisors Trims Stake in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWF)

FLC Capital Advisors lessened its holdings in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWF) by 8.8% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 34,366 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 3,336 shares during the period. iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF makes up about 2.6% of FLC Capital Advisors’ investment portfolio, making the stock its 6th largest position. FLC Capital Advisors’ holdings in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF were worth $8,352,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Annapolis Financial Services LLC bought a new position in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF during the fourth quarter valued at $25,000. Mcmillion Capital Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF during the fourth quarter valued at about $33,000. Cowa LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF during the fourth quarter valued at about $34,000. Sage Private Wealth Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF during the fourth quarter valued at about $44,000. Finally, Sterling Financial Planning Inc. acquired a new position in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF during the fourth quarter valued at about $48,000.

Shares of IWF traded down $0.34 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $261.98. 52,622 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,416,317. iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF has a 1-year low of $166.68 and a 1-year high of $262.60. The business has a 50 day moving average of $248.02 and a 200 day moving average of $238.79.

iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Russell 1000 Growth Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment returns that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell 1000 Growth Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of equity securities of Russell 1000 index issuers with relatively higher price-to-book ratios and higher forecasted growth.

