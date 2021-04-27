Flexible Solutions International (NYSEAMERICAN:FSI) Stock Price Passes Above 200 Day Moving Average of $0.00

Flexible Solutions International Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:FSI)’s stock price crossed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $0.00 and traded as high as $3.20. Flexible Solutions International shares last traded at $3.15, with a volume of 178,219 shares.

FSI has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Flexible Solutions International from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 7th. Greenridge Global reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Flexible Solutions International in a research note on Thursday, April 1st.

The company has a quick ratio of 1.85, a current ratio of 2.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $2.43. The company has a market cap of $38.79 million, a PE ratio of 11.25 and a beta of 1.52.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Regal Investment Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Flexible Solutions International in the fourth quarter worth about $28,000. Virtu Financial LLC bought a new position in shares of Flexible Solutions International in the fourth quarter worth about $35,000. Essex Investment Management Co. LLC bought a new position in shares of Flexible Solutions International in the fourth quarter worth about $301,000. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its stake in shares of Flexible Solutions International by 19.5% in the fourth quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 555,245 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $1,383,000 after buying an additional 90,499 shares during the period. 7.19% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Flexible Solutions International (NYSEAMERICAN:FSI)

Flexible Solutions International, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, and markets specialty chemicals that slow the evaporation of water in Canada, the United States, and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Energy and Water Conservation Products, and Biodegradable Polymers.

