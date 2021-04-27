FlexShares Real Assets Allocation Index Fund (NASDAQ:ASET) Short Interest Up 3,250.0% in April

FlexShares Real Assets Allocation Index Fund (NASDAQ:ASET) saw a significant growth in short interest in April. As of April 15th, there was short interest totalling 6,700 shares, a growth of 3,250.0% from the March 31st total of 200 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 2,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 3.4 days.

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in FlexShares Real Assets Allocation Index Fund stock. Jane Street Group LLC acquired a new stake in FlexShares Real Assets Allocation Index Fund (NASDAQ:ASET) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 33,378 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $987,000. Jane Street Group LLC owned 19.07% of FlexShares Real Assets Allocation Index Fund at the end of the most recent reporting period.

NASDAQ ASET traded down $0.03 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $32.95. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,030 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,007. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $32.02 and a 200 day moving average of $30.42. FlexShares Real Assets Allocation Index Fund has a twelve month low of $23.36 and a twelve month high of $33.04.

