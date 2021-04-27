Flow Price Tops $32.74 on Exchanges (FLOW)

Flow (CURRENCY:FLOW) traded up 12.5% against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 19:00 PM ET on April 27th. Flow has a total market capitalization of $1.11 billion and $81.15 million worth of Flow was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last week, Flow has traded down 4.2% against the US dollar. One Flow coin can now be purchased for about $32.74 or 0.00059511 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

XRP (XRP) traded 6.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.40 or 0.00002548 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001818 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 5.2% against the dollar and now trades at $34.74 or 0.00063144 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded down 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $151.82 or 0.00275975 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded up 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $2.49 or 0.00004524 BTC.

Wrapped BNB (WBNB) traded 8.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $580.41 or 0.01055030 BTC.

THORChain (RUNE) traded up 9.1% against the dollar and now trades at $14.70 or 0.00026713 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded 2.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $400.64 or 0.00728247 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 2.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $55,056.77 or 1.00078265 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

About Flow

Flow launched on May 15th, 2020. Flow’s total supply is 1,344,157,523 coins and its circulating supply is 33,967,817 coins. Flow’s official Twitter account is @flow_blockchain

According to CryptoCompare, “‍Flow is a fast, decentralized, and developer-friendly blockchain, designed as the foundation for a new generation of games, apps, and the digital assets that power them. It is based on a unique, multi-role architecture, and designed to scale without sharding, allowing for massive improvements in speed and throughput while preserving a developer-friendly, ACID-compliant environment. Flow empowers developers to build thriving crypto- and crypto-enabled businesses. Applications on Flow can keep consumers in control of their own data; create new kinds of digital assets tradable on open markets accessible from anywhere in the world; and build open economies owned by the users that help make them valuable. “

