Flowchain (FLC) Price Down 76.1% Over Last Week

Flowchain (CURRENCY:FLC) traded 4.5% higher against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 17:00 PM E.T. on April 27th. Flowchain has a total market cap of $20,478.25 and $60,517.00 worth of Flowchain was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last seven days, Flowchain has traded down 76.1% against the US dollar. One Flowchain coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.0232 or 0.00000042 BTC on major exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 5.8% against the dollar and now trades at $36.51 or 0.00066510 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 4.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $11.22 or 0.00020448 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001822 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded 5.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $34.97 or 0.00063714 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded up 9.2% against the dollar and now trades at $436.86 or 0.00795899 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $52.91 or 0.00096400 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.19 or 0.00000354 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded 11.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4,450.81 or 0.08108790 BTC.

About Flowchain

FLC is a coin. Flowchain’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 881,836 coins. The official website for Flowchain is flowchain.co . Flowchain’s official Twitter account is @Fieldcoin and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Flowchain aims to implement the IoT blockchain technology and already proposed a virtual blocks technology that can ensure data stream transactions in a near real-time manner. Jollen, the creator of Flowchain, will present such virtual block technology that can integrate with IPFS to provide an off-chain mechanism technology which can ensure the digital assets transaction from one trusted party to another. “

Buying and Selling Flowchain

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Flowchain directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Flowchain should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Flowchain using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

