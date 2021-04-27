Flushing Financial (NASDAQ:FFIC) vs. Western Alliance Bancorporation (NYSE:WAL) Critical Review

Flushing Financial (NASDAQ:FFIC) and Western Alliance Bancorporation (NYSE:WAL) are both finance companies, but which is the superior investment? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their earnings, risk, institutional ownership, dividends, profitability, valuation and analyst recommendations.

Dividends

Get Flushing Financial alerts:

Flushing Financial pays an annual dividend of $0.84 per share and has a dividend yield of 3.7%. Western Alliance Bancorporation pays an annual dividend of $1.00 per share and has a dividend yield of 0.9%. Flushing Financial pays out 50.9% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. Western Alliance Bancorporation pays out 20.7% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. Both companies have healthy payout ratios and should be able to cover their dividend payments with earnings for the next several years. Flushing Financial has increased its dividend for 1 consecutive years and Western Alliance Bancorporation has increased its dividend for 1 consecutive years.

Flushing Financial has a beta of 0.86, indicating that its stock price is 14% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Western Alliance Bancorporation has a beta of 1.76, indicating that its stock price is 76% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

75.0% of Flushing Financial shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 84.1% of Western Alliance Bancorporation shares are held by institutional investors. 5.2% of Flushing Financial shares are held by insiders. Comparatively, 3.5% of Western Alliance Bancorporation shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, endowments and hedge funds believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of recent recommendations for Flushing Financial and Western Alliance Bancorporation, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Flushing Financial 0 1 0 0 2.00 Western Alliance Bancorporation 0 2 9 0 2.82

Western Alliance Bancorporation has a consensus target price of $89.92, suggesting a potential downside of 16.31%. Given Western Alliance Bancorporation’s stronger consensus rating and higher probable upside, analysts clearly believe Western Alliance Bancorporation is more favorable than Flushing Financial.

Profitability

This table compares Flushing Financial and Western Alliance Bancorporation’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Flushing Financial 15.61% 7.66% 0.62% Western Alliance Bancorporation 32.82% 14.37% 1.52%

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares Flushing Financial and Western Alliance Bancorporation’s revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Flushing Financial $288.43 million 2.43 $41.28 million $1.65 13.72 Western Alliance Bancorporation $1.29 billion 8.46 $499.17 million $4.84 22.30

Western Alliance Bancorporation has higher revenue and earnings than Flushing Financial. Flushing Financial is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Western Alliance Bancorporation, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Summary

Western Alliance Bancorporation beats Flushing Financial on 14 of the 16 factors compared between the two stocks.

Flushing Financial Company Profile

Flushing Financial Corp. operates as a bank holding company for Flushing Savings Bank, which provides banking and financial services. Its principal business is attracting retail deposits from the general public and investing those deposits together with funds generated from ongoing operations and borrowings, primarily in originations and purchases of multi-family residential properties, commercial business loans, commercial real estate mortgage loans, construction loans, small business administration loans and other small business loans, mortgage loan, U.S. government securities, corporate fixed-income securities and other marketable securities. The company was founded on May 9, 1994 and is headquartered in Uniondale, NY.

Western Alliance Bancorporation Company Profile

Western Alliance Bancorporation operates as the bank holding company for Western Alliance Bank that provides various banking products and related services primarily in Arizona, California, and Nevada. It operates in two segments, Commercial and Consumer Related. The company offers deposit products, including checking, savings, and money market accounts, as well as fixed-rate and fixed maturity certificates of deposit accounts; and treasury management and residential mortgage products and services. It also offers commercial and industrial loan products, such as working capital lines of credit, inventory and accounts receivable lines, mortgage warehouse lines, equipment loans and leases, and other commercial loans; commercial real estate loans, which are secured by multi-family residential properties, professional offices, industrial facilities, retail centers, hotels, and other commercial properties; construction and land development loans for single family and multi-family residential projects, industrial/warehouse properties, office buildings, retail centers, medical office facilities, and residential lot developments; and consumer loans. In addition, the company provides other financial services, such as internet banking, wire transfers, electronic bill payment and presentment, lock box services, courier, and cash management services. Further, it holds certain investment securities, municipal and non-profit loans, and leases; invests primarily in low income housing tax credits and small business investment corporations; and holds certain real estate loans and related securities. The company operates 38 branch locations, as well as loan production offices. Western Alliance Bancorporation was founded in 1994 and is headquartered in Phoenix, Arizona.

Receive News & Ratings for Flushing Financial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Flushing Financial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.