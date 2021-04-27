FlypMe Hits 24 Hour Volume of $8,216.00 (FYP)

FlypMe (CURRENCY:FYP) traded 1.5% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 22:00 PM Eastern on April 27th. One FlypMe coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0271 or 0.00000049 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. FlypMe has a market capitalization of $477,649.43 and $8,216.00 worth of FlypMe was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last week, FlypMe has traded down 12.4% against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 8.1% against the dollar and now trades at $37.50 or 0.00067558 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 10.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $11.65 or 0.00020993 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001802 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded 11.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $36.40 or 0.00065575 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 14.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $458.14 or 0.00825361 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded up 7.6% against the dollar and now trades at $54.29 or 0.00097801 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 5.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.20 or 0.00000351 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded 11.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4,559.09 or 0.08213418 BTC.

FlypMe Profile

FlypMe is a coin. It was first traded on September 29th, 2017. FlypMe’s total supply is 35,277,363 coins and its circulating supply is 17,638,681 coins. FlypMe’s official Twitter account is @flyp_me and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for FlypMe is /r/flypme and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official website for FlypMe is flyp.me

According to CryptoCompare, “FlypMe is a crypto-to-crypto exchange. FYP is an ERC20 token created by FlypMe. 50% of the net profits generated by FlypMe exchange will be distributed to FYP token owners in proportion to the number of tokens held. Owning FYP Tokens will enable the contributors to also participate in the policy-making of FlypMe including proposing new features and voting for key decisions. “

FlypMe Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as FlypMe directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade FlypMe should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy FlypMe using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

