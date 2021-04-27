Focusrite (LON:TUNE) Reaches New 12-Month High at $1,210.00

Shares of Focusrite plc (LON:TUNE) hit a new 52-week high on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as GBX 1,210 ($15.81) and last traded at GBX 1,190 ($15.55), with a volume of 58484 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at GBX 1,115 ($14.57).

The company has a current ratio of 2.02, a quick ratio of 1.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 23.81. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is GBX 1,100.24 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is GBX 1,028.64. The firm has a market cap of £703.94 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 159.71.

Focusrite Company Profile (LON:TUNE)

Focusrite plc develops and markets hardware and software products primarily for audio professionals and amateur musicians in North America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and internationally. It operates through Focusrite, Focusrite Pro, Novation, ADAM Audio, Martin Audio, and Distribution segments.

