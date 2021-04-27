FormFactor, Inc. (NASDAQ:FORM) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $183.50 Million

Brokerages forecast that FormFactor, Inc. (NASDAQ:FORM) will post $183.50 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Two analysts have provided estimates for FormFactor’s earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $185.00 million and the lowest estimate coming in at $182.00 million. FormFactor reported sales of $160.75 million in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year over year growth rate of 14.2%. The company is scheduled to report its next earnings results after the market closes on Wednesday, April 28th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that FormFactor will report full-year sales of $735.05 million for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $730.10 million to $740.00 million. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the business will report sales of $799.10 million, with estimates ranging from $792.00 million to $806.20 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are an average based on a survey of research firms that cover FormFactor.

FormFactor (NASDAQ:FORM) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 2nd. The semiconductor company reported $0.44 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.39 by $0.05. The company had revenue of $197.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $183.95 million. FormFactor had a return on equity of 14.52% and a net margin of 11.53%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.41 earnings per share.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on FORM. Citigroup boosted their price target on FormFactor from $36.00 to $57.00 in a report on Monday, January 25th. Craig Hallum boosted their price target on FormFactor from $35.00 to $50.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, February 4th. Needham & Company LLC upped their target price on FormFactor from $48.00 to $54.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 14th. DA Davidson lowered FormFactor from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and upped their target price for the stock from $36.00 to $50.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 26th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, B. Riley upped their target price on FormFactor from $55.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, January 25th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $45.78.

In related news, Director Edward Rogas, Jr. sold 18,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $48.75, for a total value of $877,500.00. Also, CEO Mike Slessor sold 25,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $46.27, for a total value of $1,156,750.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 384,219 shares in the company, valued at $17,777,813.13. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.22% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Jackson Grant Investment Advisers Inc. acquired a new stake in FormFactor during the 4th quarter worth about $26,000. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC acquired a new stake in FormFactor during the 1st quarter worth about $27,000. Veriti Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of FormFactor during the 4th quarter worth about $109,000. USA Financial Portformulas Corp boosted its stake in shares of FormFactor by 173.7% during the 4th quarter. USA Financial Portformulas Corp now owns 3,925 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $169,000 after acquiring an additional 2,491 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Full Sail Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of FormFactor during the 4th quarter worth about $204,000. 88.90% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ FORM opened at $49.57 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04, a quick ratio of 2.65 and a current ratio of 3.35. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.85 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 50.07 and a beta of 1.42. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $46.79 and a 200 day moving average price of $42.53. FormFactor has a 52-week low of $21.97 and a 52-week high of $52.39.

About FormFactor

FormFactor, Inc designs, manufactures, and sells probe cards, analytical probes, probe stations, metrology systems, thermal systems, and cryogenic systems to semiconductor companies and scientific institutions. It operates in two segments, Probe Cards and Systems. The company offers probe cards to test various semiconductor device types, including systems on a chip products, mobile application processors, microprocessors, microcontrollers, and graphic processors, as well as radio frequency, analog, mixed signal, image sensor, electro-optical, dynamic random access memory, NAND flash memory, and NOR flash memory devices; and analytical probes, which are used for a range of applications, including device characterization, electrical simulation model development, failure analysis, and prototype design debugging for universities, research institutions, semiconductor integrated device manufacturers, semiconductor foundries, and fabless semiconductor companies.

