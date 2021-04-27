Forte Capital LLC ADV Has $1 Million Stake in CVS Health Co. (NYSE:CVS)

Forte Capital LLC ADV lessened its stake in shares of CVS Health Co. (NYSE:CVS) by 13.0% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 13,317 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock after selling 1,991 shares during the period. Forte Capital LLC ADV’s holdings in CVS Health were worth $1,002,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Dodge & Cox boosted its holdings in CVS Health by 0.5% in the 4th quarter. Dodge & Cox now owns 15,960,473 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock valued at $1,090,100,000 after purchasing an additional 77,629 shares during the period. Norges Bank bought a new stake in shares of CVS Health during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $964,912,000. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its holdings in CVS Health by 0.3% during the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 12,152,434 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock valued at $829,977,000 after purchasing an additional 32,967 shares in the last quarter. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec lifted its position in shares of CVS Health by 33.3% during the fourth quarter. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec now owns 10,118,403 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock worth $691,087,000 after purchasing an additional 2,525,912 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Nordea Investment Management AB increased its stake in shares of CVS Health by 3.4% in the 4th quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 9,123,988 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock valued at $623,168,000 after buying an additional 296,234 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 74.21% of the company’s stock.

CVS has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Guggenheim reissued a “neutral” rating on shares of CVS Health in a research note on Tuesday, March 23rd. Truist increased their price objective on CVS Health from $80.00 to $88.00 in a report on Wednesday, April 14th. Jefferies Financial Group raised CVS Health from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $90.00 target price on the stock in a report on Friday, January 8th. Truist Securities increased their target price on CVS Health from $80.00 to $88.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 20th. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their target price on CVS Health from $86.00 to $92.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 20th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $84.31.

In other news, SVP James David Clark sold 5,350 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $76.00, for a total transaction of $406,600.00. Also, Director Edward J. Ludwig acquired 3,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 17th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $72.00 per share, with a total value of $216,000.00. In the last quarter, insiders sold 583,892 shares of company stock worth $43,918,083. 0.46% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Shares of NYSE:CVS opened at $75.75 on Tuesday. The business’s 50-day moving average is $74.47 and its 200-day moving average is $70.13. CVS Health Co. has a 1 year low of $55.36 and a 1 year high of $77.44. The company has a market capitalization of $99.34 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.52, a P/E/G ratio of 1.72 and a beta of 0.82. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.89, a current ratio of 0.95 and a quick ratio of 0.67.

CVS Health (NYSE:CVS) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 15th. The pharmacy operator reported $1.30 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.24 by $0.06. The company had revenue of $69.55 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $68.67 billion. CVS Health had a net margin of 2.99% and a return on equity of 15.60%. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.73 EPS. Analysts anticipate that CVS Health Co. will post 7.43 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, May 3rd. Shareholders of record on Friday, April 23rd will be given a $0.50 dividend. This represents a $2.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.64%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, April 22nd. CVS Health’s dividend payout ratio is 28.25%.

CVS Health Company Profile

CVS Health Corporation provides health services in the United States. The company's Pharmacy Services segment offers pharmacy benefit management solutions, including plan design and administration, formulary management, retail pharmacy network management, mail order pharmacy, specialty pharmacy and infusion, clinical, and disease and medical spend management services.

