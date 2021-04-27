Fortuna Silver Mines (NYSE:FSM) Sees Strong Trading Volume

Fortuna Silver Mines Inc. (NYSE:FSM) (TSE:FVI) saw an uptick in trading volume on Tuesday . 429,743 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 89% from the previous session’s volume of 3,852,364 shares.The stock last traded at $6.15 and had previously closed at $6.38.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on FSM. TheStreet downgraded shares of Fortuna Silver Mines from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 30th. National Bank Financial reaffirmed a “sector perform” rating on shares of Fortuna Silver Mines in a research report on Friday. CIBC dropped their price target on shares of Fortuna Silver Mines from $11.50 to $11.25 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, February 8th. BMO Capital Markets upped their price target on shares of Fortuna Silver Mines from $12.25 to $12.50 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 13th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Fortuna Silver Mines from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, March 1st. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $9.69.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21, a current ratio of 1.73 and a quick ratio of 1.57. The stock has a market cap of $1.13 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 47.93 and a beta of 1.12. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $7.13 and a 200 day moving average of $7.28.

Fortuna Silver Mines (NYSE:FSM) (TSE:FVI) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, March 9th. The basic materials company reported $0.12 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.08 by $0.04. Fortuna Silver Mines had a return on equity of 2.96% and a net margin of 8.97%. The firm had revenue of $103.50 million for the quarter. As a group, equities analysts expect that Fortuna Silver Mines Inc. will post 0.18 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of FSM. tru Independence LLC purchased a new stake in Fortuna Silver Mines during the 4th quarter worth about $46,000. United Asset Strategies Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Fortuna Silver Mines in the 1st quarter valued at about $74,000. Eudaimonia Partners LLC increased its holdings in shares of Fortuna Silver Mines by 83.7% in the 3rd quarter. Eudaimonia Partners LLC now owns 13,775 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $88,000 after acquiring an additional 6,275 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Capital Wealth Advisors purchased a new position in shares of Fortuna Silver Mines in the 4th quarter valued at about $91,000. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC purchased a new position in shares of Fortuna Silver Mines in the 4th quarter valued at about $92,000. Institutional investors own 34.47% of the company’s stock.

Fortuna Silver Mines Inc engages in the exploration, extraction, and processing of precious and base metal deposits in Latin America. Its principal properties include the Caylloma silver, lead, and zinc mine located in southern Peru; the San Jose silver and gold mine situated in southern Mexico; and the Lindero gold project located in Argentina.

