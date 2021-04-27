Foster Victor Wealth Advisors LLC Acquires 12,588 Shares of Garmin Ltd. (NASDAQ:GRMN)

Foster Victor Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Garmin Ltd. (NASDAQ:GRMN) by 103.4% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 24,760 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock after purchasing an additional 12,588 shares during the quarter. Foster Victor Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in Garmin were worth $3,433,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. CX Institutional raised its stake in Garmin by 75.7% in the 4th quarter. CX Institutional now owns 246 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 106 shares in the last quarter. Reilly Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Garmin in the 1st quarter worth about $35,000. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC raised its stake in Garmin by 56.4% in the 4th quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 280 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $34,000 after purchasing an additional 101 shares in the last quarter. Tompkins Financial Corp acquired a new stake in Garmin in the 4th quarter worth about $31,000. Finally, Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV bought a new position in Garmin in the 1st quarter valued at about $55,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 49.56% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:GRMN opened at $141.65 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $27.22 billion, a PE ratio of 26.63, a P/E/G ratio of 3.50 and a beta of 0.98. Garmin Ltd. has a one year low of $76.02 and a one year high of $142.49. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $132.40 and its 200 day simple moving average is $120.80.

Garmin (NASDAQ:GRMN) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 16th. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $1.73 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.39 by $0.34. The firm had revenue of $1.35 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.17 billion. Garmin had a net margin of 25.89% and a return on equity of 18.38%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $1.29 EPS. On average, equities analysts predict that Garmin Ltd. will post 4.78 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director Matthew Munn sold 2,214 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $127.75, for a total transaction of $282,838.50. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, EVP Patrick Desbois sold 3,014 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $126.90, for a total transaction of $382,476.60. Insiders sold a total of 15,931 shares of company stock worth $2,033,475 in the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 22.00% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts have commented on GRMN shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their target price on shares of Garmin from $112.00 to $133.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, February 4th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their target price on shares of Garmin from $120.00 to $130.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, February 25th. Credit Suisse Group raised their target price on shares of Garmin from $107.00 to $129.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, February 25th. Colliers Securities reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Garmin in a report on Thursday, January 28th. Finally, Bank of America reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $146.00 price target on shares of Garmin in a report on Thursday, January 14th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $124.25.

Garmin Ltd. designs, develops, manufactures, markets, and distributes a range of navigation, communication, and information devices in the Americas, the Asia Pacific, Australian Continent, Europe, the Middle East, and Africa. Its Fitness segment offers running and multi-sport watches; cycling products; activity tracking and smartwatch devices; and fitness and cycling accessories.

