Foster Victor Wealth Advisors LLC Acquires 4,431 Shares of Cigna Co. (NYSE:CI)

Foster Victor Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Cigna Co. (NYSE:CI) by 60.0% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 11,818 shares of the health services provider’s stock after buying an additional 4,431 shares during the quarter. Foster Victor Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in Cigna were worth $2,898,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in CI. Norges Bank bought a new position in shares of Cigna in the fourth quarter worth approximately $800,023,000. Sanders Capital LLC boosted its position in shares of Cigna by 14.9% in the fourth quarter. Sanders Capital LLC now owns 6,739,333 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $1,513,628,000 after purchasing an additional 873,228 shares during the period. Nuveen Asset Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Cigna by 20.7% in the fourth quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 4,320,714 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $899,486,000 after purchasing an additional 739,993 shares during the period. Dodge & Cox boosted its position in shares of Cigna by 3.8% in the fourth quarter. Dodge & Cox now owns 16,166,923 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $3,365,630,000 after purchasing an additional 588,589 shares during the period. Finally, Viking Global Investors LP lifted its holdings in shares of Cigna by 35.1% in the fourth quarter. Viking Global Investors LP now owns 1,953,869 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $406,756,000 after buying an additional 507,438 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 87.05% of the company’s stock.

Get Cigna alerts:

In other Cigna news, CEO David Cordani sold 6,207 shares of Cigna stock in a transaction on Wednesday, April 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $255.39, for a total transaction of $1,585,205.73. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 103,688 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $26,480,878.32. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Timothy C. Wentworth sold 5,144 shares of Cigna stock in a transaction on Monday, February 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $204.98, for a total transaction of $1,054,417.12. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 42,450 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,701,401. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 192,372 shares of company stock worth $47,208,656 in the last three months. 0.90% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Cigna stock opened at $249.38 on Tuesday. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $244.57 and its 200 day moving average price is $215.22. Cigna Co. has a 1 year low of $158.84 and a 1 year high of $256.74. The stock has a market capitalization of $86.63 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.49, a P/E/G ratio of 0.95 and a beta of 0.88. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61, a quick ratio of 0.68 and a current ratio of 0.68.

Cigna (NYSE:CI) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 3rd. The health services provider reported $3.51 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.68 by ($0.17). Cigna had a net margin of 3.38% and a return on equity of 15.39%. The company had revenue of $41.71 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $40.05 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $4.31 EPS. Cigna’s revenue was up 9.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts predict that Cigna Co. will post 18.55 EPS for the current year.

CI has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. BMO Capital Markets upped their price target on shares of Cigna from $270.00 to $290.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 9th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Cigna from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $242.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Monday, March 8th. Truist upped their price target on shares of Cigna from $260.00 to $280.00 in a research note on Tuesday, March 9th. Truist Financial upped their price target on shares of Cigna from $280.00 to $300.00 in a research note on Wednesday, April 14th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their price target on shares of Cigna from $280.00 to $270.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, February 5th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating, eleven have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Cigna currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $260.65.

About Cigna

Cigna Corporation provides insurance and related products and services in the United States. Its Evernorth segment provides a range of coordinated and point solution health services, including pharmacy, benefits management, care, and intelligence solutions to health plans, employers, government organizations, and health care providers.

Read More: How is a price target determined?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Cigna Co. (NYSE:CI).

Receive News & Ratings for Cigna Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cigna and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.