Foster Victor Wealth Advisors LLC Boosts Stake in Vanguard Real Estate ETF (NYSEARCA:VNQ)

Foster Victor Wealth Advisors LLC increased its position in Vanguard Real Estate ETF (NYSEARCA:VNQ) by 1.6% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 90,049 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,395 shares during the period. Vanguard Real Estate ETF accounts for about 1.6% of Foster Victor Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 21st biggest holding. Foster Victor Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Real Estate ETF were worth $8,533,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Creative Planning raised its stake in shares of Vanguard Real Estate ETF by 13.6% during the 4th quarter. Creative Planning now owns 14,186,432 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,204,854,000 after buying an additional 1,697,028 shares in the last quarter. Personal Capital Advisors Corp raised its stake in shares of Vanguard Real Estate ETF by 7.9% during the 4th quarter. Personal Capital Advisors Corp now owns 6,120,322 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $519,799,000 after buying an additional 449,199 shares in the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp grew its holdings in shares of Vanguard Real Estate ETF by 1,911.8% in the 4th quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 2,445,708 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $207,715,000 after acquiring an additional 2,324,138 shares during the period. United Capital Financial Advisers LLC grew its holdings in shares of Vanguard Real Estate ETF by 4.0% in the 4th quarter. United Capital Financial Advisers LLC now owns 1,793,535 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $152,325,000 after acquiring an additional 69,315 shares during the period. Finally, Beacon Capital Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Vanguard Real Estate ETF by 4.0% during the 1st quarter. Beacon Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,773,033 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $162,871,000 after purchasing an additional 67,987 shares during the period.

Shares of Vanguard Real Estate ETF stock opened at $98.07 on Tuesday. Vanguard Real Estate ETF has a 1-year low of $66.27 and a 1-year high of $98.64. The business has a 50-day moving average of $93.15 and a 200-day moving average of $86.69.

Vanguard REIT ETF (the Fund) is an open-end investment company. The Fund invests in stocks issued by real estate investment trusts (REITs), companies that purchase office buildings, hotels, and other real property. It tracks the return of the MSCI US RIT Index, a gauge of real estate stocks. The Vanguard Group, Inc provides investment advisory services to the Fund.

