Foster Victor Wealth Advisors LLC Boosts Stock Holdings in Booking Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:BKNG)

Foster Victor Wealth Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Booking Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:BKNG) by 12.8% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 4,713 shares of the business services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 536 shares during the quarter. Booking makes up about 2.1% of Foster Victor Wealth Advisors LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 10th largest position. Foster Victor Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in Booking were worth $11,331,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Bainco International Investors purchased a new stake in shares of Booking in the fourth quarter valued at about $29,000. JNBA Financial Advisors bought a new stake in shares of Booking in the 4th quarter worth approximately $29,000. Atticus Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in Booking during the 4th quarter valued at $33,000. Jeppson Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in Booking in the 3rd quarter worth $38,000. Finally, Clear Perspectives Financial Planning LLC bought a new position in shares of Booking in the 4th quarter worth approximately $38,000. 91.84% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Booking alerts:

BKNG opened at $2,458.25 on Tuesday. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $2,375.28 and a 200-day moving average of $2,129.50. The firm has a market capitalization of $100.92 billion, a P/E ratio of 74.04, a PEG ratio of 3.49 and a beta of 1.23. Booking Holdings Inc. has a 12-month low of $1,303.25 and a 12-month high of $2,489.41. The company has a quick ratio of 3.17, a current ratio of 3.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.39.

Booking (NASDAQ:BKNG) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 23rd. The business services provider reported ($0.57) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($4.28) by $3.71. Booking had a net margin of 15.68% and a return on equity of 25.72%. The business had revenue of $1.24 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.17 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $23.30 earnings per share. On average, analysts expect that Booking Holdings Inc. will post 3.01 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several research analysts have commented on BKNG shares. Piper Sandler lifted their price objective on shares of Booking from $1,709.00 to $2,345.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 3rd. Wedbush lifted their target price on Booking from $2,200.00 to $2,500.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 25th. Susquehanna Bancshares lifted their target price on Booking from $2,100.00 to $3,000.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a research note on Friday, February 26th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Booking from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $2,258.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Monday, February 15th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group raised Booking from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price target for the company from $2,300.00 to $2,800.00 in a report on Monday, April 19th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, sixteen have assigned a hold rating and fifteen have given a buy rating to the stock. Booking has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $2,291.48.

Booking Profile

Booking Holdings Inc, formerly The Priceline Group Inc, is a provider of travel and restaurant online reservation and related services. The Company, through its online travel companies (OTCs), connects consumers wishing to make travel reservations with providers of travel services across the world. It offers consumers an array of accommodation reservations (including hotels, bed and breakfasts, hostels, apartments, vacation rentals and other properties) through its Booking.com, priceline.com and agoda.com brands.

Featured Story: What does an equal weight rating mean?

Receive News & Ratings for Booking Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Booking and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.