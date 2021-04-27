Foster Victor Wealth Advisors LLC Boosts Stock Holdings in Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BSV)

Foster Victor Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BSV) by 7.0% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 68,295 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 4,445 shares during the period. Foster Victor Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF were worth $5,616,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Alpha Cubed Investments LLC lifted its stake in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF by 18.4% in the 1st quarter. Alpha Cubed Investments LLC now owns 23,061 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,895,000 after purchasing an additional 3,581 shares during the last quarter. Nwam LLC lifted its stake in Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF by 29.6% during the 1st quarter. Nwam LLC now owns 155,596 shares of the company’s stock worth $12,788,000 after acquiring an additional 35,517 shares in the last quarter. Cornell Pochily Investment Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF by 45.4% during the 1st quarter. Cornell Pochily Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 21,685 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,782,000 after acquiring an additional 6,773 shares in the last quarter. Reinhart Partners Inc. acquired a new position in Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF during the 1st quarter worth about $519,000. Finally, Conservest Capital Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF during the 1st quarter worth about $290,000.

Get Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF alerts:

BSV opened at $82.29 on Tuesday. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $82.22 and its 200 day moving average price is $82.64. Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF has a 12-month low of $82.03 and a 12-month high of $83.30.

Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the performance of a market-weighted bond index with a short-term, dollar-weighted average maturity. The Fund employs a passive management or indexing strategy designed to track the performance of the Barclays Capital U.S. 1-5 Year Government/Credit Bond Index (the Index).

Read More: Conference Calls

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BSV? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BSV).

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.