Foster Victor Wealth Advisors LLC Boosts Stock Position in Truist Financial Co. (NYSE:TFC)

Foster Victor Wealth Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Truist Financial Co. (NYSE:TFC) by 3.1% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 69,298 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,078 shares during the quarter. Foster Victor Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in Truist Financial were worth $4,087,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Hoover Financial Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in Truist Financial during the 4th quarter worth $25,000. Peoples Financial Services CORP. boosted its position in shares of Truist Financial by 173.4% during the 4th quarter. Peoples Financial Services CORP. now owns 544 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $26,000 after acquiring an additional 345 shares in the last quarter. Kinloch Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of Truist Financial during the 4th quarter worth about $26,000. Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Truist Financial by 274.1% during the 1st quarter. Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 505 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $29,000 after acquiring an additional 370 shares in the last quarter. Finally, RWM Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Truist Financial during the 4th quarter worth about $30,000. 72.11% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Truist Financial alerts:

Several research firms have recently issued reports on TFC. Truist cut Truist Financial from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 7th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their target price on Truist Financial from $56.00 to $65.00 in a report on Monday, March 15th. Credit Suisse Group boosted their target price on Truist Financial from $52.00 to $53.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, January 22nd. Barclays upped their price objective on Truist Financial from $59.00 to $64.00 in a research note on Wednesday, April 7th. Finally, Bank of America upped their price objective on Truist Financial from $58.00 to $59.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, January 22nd. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $53.85.

TFC opened at $57.72 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $77.60 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.63, a P/E/G ratio of 1.75 and a beta of 1.36. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66, a current ratio of 0.93 and a quick ratio of 0.91. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $58.52 and its 200 day simple moving average is $51.30. Truist Financial Co. has a 1-year low of $29.87 and a 1-year high of $61.26.

Truist Financial (NYSE:TFC) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 14th. The insurance provider reported $1.18 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.11 by $0.07. The business had revenue of $5.48 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.43 billion. Truist Financial had a return on equity of 7.76% and a net margin of 16.95%. The company’s revenue was down 2.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.83 EPS. Research analysts expect that Truist Financial Co. will post 3.54 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Truist Financial news, EVP Michael Baron Maguire sold 3,250 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, April 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $58.16, for a total transaction of $189,020.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 7,027 shares in the company, valued at approximately $408,690.32. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, EVP Scott Case sold 9,851 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $58.39, for a total value of $575,199.89. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 20,583 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,201,841.37. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 15,732 shares of company stock worth $917,040. Insiders own 0.35% of the company’s stock.

Truist Financial Profile

Truist Financial Corporation, a holding company, provides banking and trust services in the Southeastern and Mid-Atlantic United States. The company operates through three segments: Consumer Banking and Wealth, Corporate and Commercial Banking, and Insurance Holdings. Its deposit products include noninterest-bearing checking, interest-bearing checking, savings, and money market deposit accounts, as well as certificates of deposit and individual retirement accounts.

See Also: Return on Investment (ROI) Defined, Explained

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TFC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Truist Financial Co. (NYSE:TFC).

Receive News & Ratings for Truist Financial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Truist Financial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.