Foster Victor Wealth Advisors LLC Buys 1,040 Shares of TE Connectivity Ltd. (NYSE:TEL)

Foster Victor Wealth Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of TE Connectivity Ltd. (NYSE:TEL) by 2.4% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 44,151 shares of the electronics maker’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,040 shares during the quarter. Foster Victor Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in TE Connectivity were worth $5,803,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in TEL. Norges Bank bought a new stake in shares of TE Connectivity during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $732,174,000. Winslow Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of TE Connectivity during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $246,392,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its stake in shares of TE Connectivity by 39.6% during the fourth quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 3,235,044 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $391,666,000 after purchasing an additional 918,373 shares during the last quarter. FIL Ltd grew its stake in shares of TE Connectivity by 7,069,500.0% during the fourth quarter. FIL Ltd now owns 636,264 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $77,033,000 after purchasing an additional 636,255 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Wedge Capital Management L L P NC bought a new stake in shares of TE Connectivity during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $73,724,000. 91.35% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

TEL has been the topic of several analyst reports. Truist Securities increased their price objective on shares of TE Connectivity from $131.00 to $139.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, April 22nd. Cowen restated a “market perform” rating and issued a $135.00 price objective (down from $140.00) on shares of TE Connectivity in a report on Monday. UBS Group increased their price objective on shares of TE Connectivity from $135.00 to $150.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, January 28th. Robert W. Baird increased their target price on shares of TE Connectivity from $142.00 to $145.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, April 22nd. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group increased their target price on shares of TE Connectivity from $156.00 to $160.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, April 22nd. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $208.31.

Shares of TEL stock opened at $135.17 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $44.73 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -187.73, a PEG ratio of 2.35 and a beta of 1.41. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37, a quick ratio of 1.04 and a current ratio of 1.57. TE Connectivity Ltd. has a 52 week low of $66.61 and a 52 week high of $136.23. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $130.71 and a 200 day simple moving average of $121.63.

TE Connectivity (NYSE:TEL) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 20th. The electronics maker reported $1.57 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.48 by $0.09. TE Connectivity had a positive return on equity of 14.86% and a negative net margin of 1.98%. The business had revenue of $3.74 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.52 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.29 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 17.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts forecast that TE Connectivity Ltd. will post 5.3 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 4th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 18th will be paid a $0.50 dividend. This represents a $2.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.48%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 17th. TE Connectivity’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 45.07%.

In other TE Connectivity news, SVP Tim Murphy sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $122.19, for a total value of $610,950.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 14,741 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,801,202.79. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, Director Terrence R. Curtin sold 70,250 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $127.75, for a total transaction of $8,974,437.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 125,219 shares in the company, valued at $15,996,727.25. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 250,295 shares of company stock valued at $32,465,536 in the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 0.80% of the company’s stock.

TE Connectivity Company Profile

TE Connectivity Ltd. engages in the design and manufacture of connectivity and sensors solutions. It operates through the following segments: Transportation, Industrial, and Communications Solutions. The Transportation Solutions segment offers products that are used in the automotive, commercial transportation, and sensors markets.

